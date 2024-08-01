Hoosein’s Security, KFC Guyana and New GPC pledge support to Kares One Guyana T10

Kaieteur Sports – Hoosein’s Security Service Inc., KFC Guyana, and New GPC Inc. have signaled their interest in being on board the second edition of the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast.

Yesterday, Hoosein’s Security Service Inc. and KFC Guyana supported the tournament, while New GPC committed to being a partner.

In an invited comment, John Ramsingh of FL Sport thanked the companies for their commitment, which plays a significant role in producing a high-quality tournament.

Ramsingh elaborated that a lot of behind-the-scenes work goes into the output, and the much-needed support aids those endeavours in becoming successful.

All of the matches will be scored live, and from the quarter-finals onwards, they will be streamed on social media and other platforms.

The tournament commences on August 3 with matches at the Queen’s College Ground, Police Sports Club, and Lusignan Community Centre Ground.

Other match days will be the Round of 16 on August 4 at the Police Sports Club and Lusignan, while the quarter-finals return to the Enmore Community Centre Ground on August 11.

The finals and Cricket for Charity match will be on August 25 at the National Stadium, Providence.

The competition promises to be fierce, and a larger prize pool will entice the 32 participating teams. The champions will receive G$1.5 million, while the runners-up will receive G$500,000.

The losing semi-finalists each get G$250,000.

Matches on August 3: MS-13 All-Stars v Team Corruption – QC Pitch 1 at 09:30h; Upsetters v GPL Inc – QC Pitch three at 09:30h; Montra Jaguars v Falcons XI – PSC at 09:30h; Street Ballerz v Village Rams – Lusignan at 09:30h; EC Express v Mahdia – Lusignan at 11:30h; Soesdyke XI v Airport XI – QC pitch one at 11:30h; Renegades Cricket Club v Tarmac Titans – PSC at 11:30h; Eccles All-Stars v Eastsyde – QC pitch three at 11:30h; Titans All-Stars v Stripling Warriors – PSC at 13:30h; PREMIER Insurance v Min. Housing – QC pitch one at 13:30h; Moruca Super Giants v Lil Rams – QC pitch three at 13:30h; The Guards v Mahaica Super Strikers – 13:30h at Lusignan; Green Scorpions v Avinash All-Stars – QC pitch one at 15:30h; Brooklyn Youth Strikers v Cotton Tree Die Hard – PSC at 15:30h; Diamond Gunners v TG Titans – Lusignan at 15:30h; The United Crew v Bartica Bulls – QC pitch three at 15:30h.

The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast also enjoys the support of Kares Engineering, Banks DIH Limited, Star Rentals, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Montra Restaurant and Lounge, SuperBet, Demerara Mutual, ETS, Metro Office and Computer Supplies, Jacobs’ Jewellery, Digital Technology, First Change Builders Inc, KFC Guyana, Building Expo 2024, Giftland OfficeMax, Sankar’s Auto Works, ENet, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Trophy Stall, ANSA McAL Distribution, Camille’s Academy, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, General Marine, Samaroo Investments, and Coel’s Boutique.