Latest update August 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Golden Stars to tackle Buxton tomorrow in EDFA Men’s Senior League Football 

Aug 01, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur News – The East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) Senior Men’s League, which commenced on Sunday last at the National Training Centre (NTC) in Providence, saw a disappointing appearance from Golden Grove-based Golden Stars Football team, losing 2-1 in the opener against Airy Hall.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President, Wayne Forde attended the opening ceremony at NTC marking the start of the exciting 2024 league.

The league witness a fiery start to the competition, in the opening match between Mahaicony-based Airy Hall and Golden Stars and saw Airy Hall edging out The Stars with a 2-1 scoreline. Elton Amsterdam struck early for Airy Hall in the 7th minute, but Joshua Harper managed the equalizer for Golden Stars in the 30th minute. The match-winner came late when Daniel Blair netted Airy Hall’s second goal of the evening in the 84th minute to seal the 2-1 victory.

The league action will resume tomorrow (Friday) evening at Buxton Ground with an exciting doubleheader. At 19:00 hours, BV Triumph United will face off against Mahaica Determinators, followed by a clash between home team Buxton Stars and Golden Stars.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Seales, Hodge achieve career-best positions on latest ICC Men’s Test rankings

Seales, Hodge achieve career-best positions on latest ICC Men’s...

Aug 01, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies seamer Jayden Seales and batsman Kavem Hodge have been rewarded for their standout performances in the recently-concluded Test series against England, as both achieved...
Read More
Guyana Cricket Board salutes Sir Clive Lloyd on his conferral with the Order of the Caribbean Community

Guyana Cricket Board salutes Sir Clive Lloyd on...

Aug 01, 2024

Jockey Paul Delph eyeing fourth win at Guyana Cup

Jockey Paul Delph eyeing fourth win at Guyana Cup

Aug 01, 2024

Hoosein’s Security, KFC Guyana and New GPC pledge support to Kares One Guyana T10

Hoosein’s Security, KFC Guyana and New...

Aug 01, 2024

Golden Stars to tackle Buxton tomorrow in EDFA Men’s Senior League Football 

Golden Stars to tackle Buxton tomorrow in EDFA...

Aug 01, 2024

GGA Annual General Meeting set for August 21

GGA Annual General Meeting set for August 21

Aug 01, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • How free is Guyana?

    Kaieteur News – As Guyana celebrates Emancipation, it is timely to question the extent of its freedom—especially... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]