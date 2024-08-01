Golden Stars to tackle Buxton tomorrow in EDFA Men’s Senior League Football 

Latest update August 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) Senior Men’s League, which commenced on Sunday last at the National Training Centre (NTC) in Providence, saw a disappointing appearance from Golden Grove-based Golden Stars Football team, losing 2-1 in the opener against Airy Hall.
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President, Wayne Forde attended the opening ceremony at NTC marking the start of the exciting 2024 league.
The league witness a fiery start to the competition, in the opening match between Mahaicony-based Airy Hall and Golden Stars and saw Airy Hall edging out The Stars with a 2-1 scoreline. Elton Amsterdam struck early for Airy Hall in the 7th minute, but Joshua Harper managed the equalizer for Golden Stars in the 30th minute. The match-winner came late when Daniel Blair netted Airy Hall’s second goal of the evening in the 84th minute to seal the 2-1 victory.
The league action will resume tomorrow (Friday) evening at Buxton Ground with an exciting doubleheader. At 19:00 hours, BV Triumph United will face off against Mahaica Determinators, followed by a clash between home team Buxton Stars and Golden Stars.
