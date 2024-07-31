Abusers to pay victim’s rent in proposed Family Violence Bill

Kaieteur News – Abusers are likely to pay their victims’ rent should the Family Violence Bill 2024 be passed in the National Assembly. The proposed legislation allows the court to, among other things; impose a Tenancy Order instructing an abuser (respondent) to contribute to the payment of the victim’s rent.

The proposed Bill benefitted from widespread consultations, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud said noting that the aim is to provide more protection for victims through the law.

The proposed Family Violence Bill seeks to replace the Domestic Violence Act. According to the Family Violence Bill 2024, “The court when making a protection order or an interim protection order may also make a tenancy order or an interim tenancy order, as the case may be, vesting in the person named in the order, the tenancy of any dwelling-house which, at the time of the making of the order.”

Furthermore, the Bill states, “Notwithstanding subsection (1), the court may order that the respondent contribute to the payment of rent, such amount as the court think fits.”

Nevertheless, the proposed Family Violence Bill 2024 also highlights police duties and powers. The Bill states, “Whenever a police officer intervenes in a case of family violence the police officer shall as soon as possible take all reasonable measures within his or her power to prevent the victim of family violence from being abused again…”

The Bill notes that, “In Guyana, there has been considerable training given to the police in this area and it is hoped that the response of law enforcement is changing.” The proposed law will allow police to arrest anyone who has harmed a family member once the police have reasonable grounds to believe that serious violence has been committed.

Importantly, it is expected that the police will ensure that a written report is taken from the victim.

The Bill says, “Where such a report is not given, eyewitnesses accounts can be taken very early in the process and the victim can be taken to the hospital and a medical obtained. Photographs of injuries would be a crucial part of the investigation process to support these new provisions.”

All these methods are already available in the law enforcement process.

To this end, the Family Violence Bill 2024 seeks to make significant practical and philosophical changes in respect to domestic violence regulations while also seeking to expand protection to more categories of persons.

Additionally, the Bill intends to simplify and clarify the powers court’s power to grant interim and final protection orders. The Bill was conceived after the conduct of several studies and research, two of which were driven by the Spotlight initiative, which is aimed at eradicating violence against women and girls.

Further, the proposed legislation is expected to reshape the legal landscape relative to protections afforded to family members who are victims of abuse.

A family member is described in the proposed legislation as a spouse or former spouse, cohabitant or former cohabitant, a relative or former relative, a child who regularly resides or has previously resided with the respondent; a person with whom the respondent has or had a visiting or intimate relationship, whether or not it is sexual in nature; a person who shares or has shared the same household or residence; a person over whom the respondent has or had guardianship or care giving responsibilities; a person who is or was considered a relative in accordance with any tradition or contemporary social practice; or any other person whom the respondent reasonably regards as being like a family member.

Meanwhile, the proposed legislation defines family violence as behaviour by a person towards a family member of that person which is: physically or sexually abusive, emotionally or psychologically abusive; emotionally abusive; threatening; coercive; controlling or dominating and causes that family member to fear for his or her safety or wellbeing; or behaviour by a person that causes a child of the family to be exposed to the aforementioned behaviour.