$500M to build 80 more core homes, two recreational facilities – Min. Croal

Jul 31, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – $500 million will be invested to construct 80 more core homes and two multi-purpose recreational facilities along the East Bank corridor.

This was according to Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during the handing over of five core homes on the East Bank, on Thursday last. These undertakings form a part of the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP), funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). He stated that the 80 homes are currently at the procurement stage.

“Here, on the East Bank, we have about another 80 that have been identified. We have already completed the initial part of the procurement process for the contractor to build the houses. So, the evaluation is complete and this is in conjunction with the Inter-American Development Bank. So, it has to go to the IDB for their ‘No Objection’. And very shortly, awards will be made for the various contractors and we will build those houses,” the minister further expounded.

So far, 18 houses have been handed over to vulnerable families on the East Bank corridor, ensuring access to comfortable living environments. Each home costs about $5 million, with beneficiaries only required to contribute $100,000 towards construction. Minister Croal reiterated that all the beneficiaries have already been selected for the programme and applications are closed. “I want to ask for patience for those who have been informed and identified. We [will] ensure that we fulfill this project to completion,” Minister Croal emphasised.

The minister highlighted, “When we take into consideration the additional work to be done for the houses and the recreational facilities, one can expect to spend, here, at least another half of a billion dollars to complete this.”

Meanwhile, the two recreational facilities are currently in the tendering stage. They would be constructed at Herstelling Plot C and Covent Garden, ensuring residents can partake in leisure activities. The facilities would have play areas, washrooms, pavilions, basketball courts, open auditoriums, footpaths, perimeter fences, and LED floodlights. Some $1.125 billion is being invested in the East Bank corridor to execute numerous activities through the AHUAP. (DPI)

