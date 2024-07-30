Slingerz FC protest disallowed goal against Den Amstel FC

Latest update July 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Slingerz Football Club has filed an official protest with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) after a Marcus Tudor goal was disallowed without explanation during their July 25 clash with Den Amstel in the KFC Elite League.
Currently second in the standings behind the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Slingerz FC and Den Amstel faced off in the ‘West Side Derby,’ which ended in a 1-1 draw.
As a result, Slingerz FC (39 points) remains one point behind rivals GDF FC (40 points), with 12 wins and three draws in 15 matches. The other draws came against Monedderlust FC (2-2) and GDF FC (0-0).
Immediately after the game, Slingerz FC informed Match Commissioner Rawle Adams of their intent to protest the results. They followed up the next day with a letter to GFF General Secretary Ian Alves, in keeping with Article 14 of the Elite League’s Rules and Regulations regarding protests.
In the letter, Slingerz FC explained that during the second half of the match, with the score tied at 1-1, Marcus Tudor scored a goal that was subsequently disallowed by Referee Colin Abel. The decision remains unclear to the club’s players and staff.
Slingerz FC stated that after Tudor’s goal, Referee Abel initially pointed to the centre line to restart the game but then consulted with his assistant, Sofya Golden, and disallowed the goal.
“It should be noted that Assistant Referee Golden’s flag was never raised to signal any infraction, leaving the players and spectators baffled by the decision to disallow the goal,” Slingerz FC said.
The Vergenoegen-based club would also provide video evidence to the GFF to substantiate their claims, pointing out the GFF that, “Video evidence submitted will show that the referee could not have called for offside, as no player from Slingerz FC was in breach of Law 11 of FIFA’s Laws of the Game. The evidence will also demonstrate that no Slingerz FC players were infringing on the goalkeeper, nor was there a foul committed in the outfield.”
Given the evidence provided and the impact of the decision, Slingerz FC is asking the GFF to “respectfully request a thorough review of the incident.”
“Given our respect for the GFF’s high value in protecting the integrity of the sport in Guyana, we believe that a fair reassessment will demonstrate that the goal was valid and that the original decision should be overturned,” Slingerz FC said.
The club further noted, “We understand that this is unprecedented but well within the confines of the beautiful game. We would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be reviewed at the earliest convenience.”
According to the club, they are so far pleased with the GFF’s professionalism in communicating the steps taken to address their protest.
“While we admit that this might be the first time a club in Guyana, especially at this level, has officially challenged the decision of an official, it’s not new to football globally. The Laws of the Game and guidelines of the Elite League are there to guide us and protect the integrity of the game,” Slingerz FC stated.
Slingerz FC will face Santos, the Guyana Police Force FC, and GDF FC in their three remaining matches in the KFC Elite League.
The inaugural Elite League champions returned this season to the GFF’s marquee league for the first time since lifting the 2015/2016 trophy.
