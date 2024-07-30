Record-Breaking Arrival: Seven Elite Thoroughbred Horses Land in Guyana for Historic Guyana Cup

Kaieteur Sports – In an unprecedented and thrilling development for the horseracing community in Guyana, seven top-tier Thoroughbred horses from around the globe have touched down on Guyanese soil in preparation for the highly anticipated 16th running of the prestigious Guyana Cup, set to take place on August 11 at the renowned Rising Sun Turf Club in Berbice. This historic event marks the first time such elite equine athletes have graced the tracks of Guyana or the wider Caribbean region, promising an unforgettable spectacle for all racing enthusiasts.

Among the distinguished lineup of equine stars are some of the finest graded stakes winners and stakes-placed horses, each boasting an illustrious pedigree and a track record of remarkable achievements on prestigious racetracks worldwide.

Leading the charge is Stat, a five-year-old chestnut gelding hailing from Florida, USA. Bred with exceptional lineage as the grandson of the legendary Unbridled’s Song with impressive career earnings exceeding GYD$260 million in international competitions and Sired by the acclaimed Will Take Charge, who himself has garnered over GYD$800 million in winnings. Stat has triumphed in 7 out of his 23 career starts, including a remarkable victory in the Soldier’s Dancer Stakes at Gulfstream Park, Florida. With a total earnings surpassing GYD$65million, Stat arrives in Guyana as a formidable contender poised for success.

Joining Stat is Novo Sol, a seven-year-old bay colt originally bred in Brazil, South America. With a lineage tracing back to the esteemed Sunday Silence and the prolific Agnes Gold who has earned over GYD1BILLION overseas, Novo Sol brings a wealth of racing experience to the Guyana Cup, having competed in 32 races and secured 7 victories totaling over GYD$48million in earnings. Having previously raced in the USA and showcased his talent in graded stakes events, Novo Sol’s arrival in Guyana signals a new chapter in his illustrious career.

The lineup further includes Loyal Company, a four-year-old bay gelding bred in Kentucky under the prestigious Godolphin stable, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai. Acquired by a Guyanese, through an auction in late July 2024 from the renowned Godolphin Stables, Loyal Company inherits his exceptional pedigree from the likes of Tapit and Frosted, with career earnings exceeding GYD$140 million. With only 13 starts to his name, Loyal Company, has already clinched 2 victories and amassed over GYD$36 million, showcasing his potential for greatness on the Guyanese turf.

Also on board out the quartet is Stormy Entry, a promising four-year-old bay gelding originating from Kentucky and boasting a lineage tied to the successful Point Of Entry, with a career earnings record exceeding GYD$500 million. Stormy Entry brings a blend of talent and potential to the upcoming Guyana Cup, having commenced his racing journey in Ireland before returning to the USA. With 2 wins in just 6 career starts, Stormy Entry’s arrival in Guyana signals a new chapter in his quest for racing glory.

Adding to the stellar lineup of elite Thoroughbred horses set to grace the tracks of Guyana for the historic Guyana Cup is Stormy Victory, a five-year-old Kentucky-bred colt. Descended from the illustrious Storm Cat, renowned for his exceptional progeny and earnings exceeding GYD$100 million, Stormy Victory carries the legacy of greatness in his bloodline. Son of Stormy Atlantic, Stormy Victory brings a wealth of experience to the racing scene with 21 career starts and 2 victories under his belt. With a pedigree steeped in excellence and a proven track record of competitiveness, Stormy Victory is poised to make his mark on the Guyanese turf and vie for victory in the upcoming prestigious event.

In the esteemed lineup of Thoroughbred contenders set to compete in the highly anticipated Guyana Cup, the sixth horse to make a grand entrance is Morning Colors, a seven-year-old New York-bred mare poised to showcase her talent on the racetrack. Another descendant of the illustrious Unbridled’s Song, Morning Colors adds a touch of elegance and power to the competition. As the second female contender to join the Guyana Cup alongside Bosalina, Morning Colors brings a unique blend of speed and determination to the racing scene. Daughter of Midshipman, a respected sire known for producing top-tier performers, Morning Colors boasts an impressive resume with 29 career starts, 5 victories, and earnings exceeding GYD$20 million. With a proven track record of success and a lineage steeped in excellence, Morning Colors is set to captivate audiences and vie for victory in the prestigious event.

Lastly, the seventh horse to grace the Guyana Cup with his presence is the youngest competitor in the lineup, Oy Vey, a three-year-old Kentucky-bred bay colt. Another grandson of the esteemed Tapit, Oy Vey carries the legacy of greatness in his bloodline. Son of Constitution, a sire with career earnings exceeding GYD$200 million, Oy Vey represents the new generation of talent in the world of Thoroughbred racing. Despite his young age and limited racing experience, with only 8 career starts and one victory to his name, Oy Vey brings promise, potential, and a fresh perspective to the Guyana Cup. As the youngest entrant in the field, Oy Vey’s participation adds an element of excitement and anticipation to the competition, as he seeks to make his mark and showcase his burgeoning talent on the grand stage of the Guyana Cup.

As anticipation builds and excitement mounts for the upcoming 16th running of the Guyana Cup at the esteemed Rising Sun Turf Club in Berbice, the arrival of these exceptional Thoroughbred horses from around the world has set the stage for a truly unforgettable spectacle. With their remarkable pedigrees, impressive track records, and unwavering determination to succeed, these equine athletes embody the spirit of competition and excellence, promising an exhilarating display of skill, speed, and athleticism on race day.

As horseracing enthusiasts and spectators eagerly await the thrill of witnessing these elite horses in action, the Guyana Cup stands poised to make history as a landmark event in the annals of Guyanese horseracing. With a lineup of extraordinary talent, including graded stakes winners, stakes-placed contenders, and horses with illustrious bloodlines, the 16th edition of the Guyana Cup is shaping up to be a showcase of unparalleled competition and excitement, showcasing the best of the best in the world of Thoroughbred racing.