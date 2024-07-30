Man rapes, kills female sex worker

Kaieteur News – At about 19:00hrs Monday, police arrested the 25-year-old suspect who allegedly strangled Miracarmen Rodrigues Serrano, a 26-year-old female sex worker from Santa Elena De Vaire, Venezuela, and Quartzstone Backdam, Cuyuni River, to death.

The alleged murder occurred earlier on Monday at Quartzstone Landing in Region #7.

Investigations so far revealed that at about 02:00hrs, the Venezuelan woman, the suspect and others were partying and imbibing alcohol at a shop at Quartzstone Landing. The suspect and Miracarmen subsequently left the shop and went to the Miracarmen’s room, where the suspect made an arrangement with the now-deceased woman to have sex with her for payment. However, they did not engage in intercourse at that time but returned to the shop and continued to drink.

The 36-year-old owner of the shop and ‘Caimu’ where the victim lived, told investigators that, at about 03:00hrs Monday, he saw when the suspect and Miracarmen left the shop and entered her room. He subsequently heard a noise coming from the room and assumed they were having sex, so he went to bed.

A few minutes later, he heard Miracarmen’s room door open and someone leaving. He got up to check and observed the deceased lying on the floor of the room, clad in a white top. He locked the door with her inside and went back to bed.

At about 07:30hrs Monday, he checked on the woman again and observed she was in the same state he had left her and was unconscious. He alerted several persons and reported the matter to the police. He later received information that the woman died while being transported to Quartzstone Waterfront.

At about 19:00hrs Monday, ranks responded to the scene and arrested the suspect. He was interviewed, and he related that after he and Miracarmen had sex the first time, he requested to have sex again. The woman told him he had to pay again, and he tried to forcefully have sex with her. She retaliated and bit him several times on his body, which caused him to ‘choke’ her, forcefully have sex with her, and then left her lying unconscious on the floor.

The suspect is presently in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.