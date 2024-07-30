Alleged chicken smuggler hospitalised with gunshot wounds

Kaieteur News – An alleged chicken smuggler is still hospitalised nursing gunshot wounds after he was shot by Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) enforcement officers on Saturday evening at the Enmore seawalls.

The victim has been identified as Naresh Ramjattan, a 36-year-old from Greenfield, East Coast Demerara. According to a statement released by the police, “Ramjattan claimed that he was standing on a boat when suddenly he heard several loud explosions and felt he was shot in his leg and shoulder.

The police disclosed that the three GRA enforcement officers have since submitted their written statements and their hands were swabbed for gunshot residue. Their weapons were also lodged for ballistics testing. The following day (Sunday) at around 07:05hrs, police arrested 22 year old Ganesh Rambarran who was hiding in a clump of bushes along the seawall at Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

He was questioned about the reason for his presence on the seawalls and he claimed that he was there to catch crabs. Subsequently, he admitted that he was hired by people from Bee Hive to fetch chicken from a boat and put it onto buses. He was arrested and escorted to the Cove and John Police Station. He was placed in custody and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.