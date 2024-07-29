Man shot dead by police

– reportedly fired at cops during confrontation

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the shooting death of Gordon Sancho, a 26-year-old unemployed man from the Goedverwagting Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, which occurred at about 00:30 hrs Sunday at ‘C’ Field Cummings Lodge.

Police in a release said enquiries disclosed that ranks from the Alberttown Police Station were on mobile patrol duty in a police vehicle when they responded to a report about the discharging of a loaded firearm with intent.

The report was made by a 15-year-old student and her 34-year-old mother, a security guard employed at a private security service. The ranks proceeded to Section ‘C’ Field, Cummings Lodge, in the company of the persons who made the report, where Sancho was pointed out to them.

On seeing the ranks, Sancho took out a handgun from the waist of his pants and discharged two rounds in the ranks’ direction, forcing them to take cover. One of the ranks discharged two rounds in the direction of Sancho, who ran a short distance in an easterly direction on ‘C’ Field Cummings Lodge road and then collapsed on the ground.

Police found a .380 pistol and three (3) live rounds of .380 ammunition next to where he was lying. Sancho was immediately picked up and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital by the ranks, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later died while receiving medical treatment.

The body of the deceased is currently at the GPHC mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.