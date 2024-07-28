Windies in familiar spot of bother as England overcome nervy start to take control of second Test

Latest update July 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 28, 2024 Sports
SportsMax – Jamie Smith led the way as England took control on day two of their third Test against West Indies at Edgbaston.
The wicket-keeper-batter hit an impressive 95 off 109 balls, falling just shy of his maiden century in only his third Test.
Chasing the Windies’ first-innings total of 282, England made a nervy start with the early wickets of Ollie Pope (10) and Harry Brook (two) leaving them at 54-5.
Joe Root (87) and Ben Stokes (54) settled the hosts down with a 115-run stand, while Smith’s near-century and 62 from Chris Woakes helped them to a total of 376, a 94-run advantage.
West Indies’ response was immediately halted as Woakes claimed skipper Kraigg Braithwaite for a duck in the first over.
Kirk McKenzie (eight) then fell to Gus Atkinson, while opener Mikyle Louis was fortunate to see Stokes drop a simple catch as the visitors reached stumps on 33-2.
Louis, on 18, and Alick Athanaze, on five, will resume batting on Sunday’s third day with the Caribbean side 61 runs behind, and eight wickets intact to possibly make a fight of it.
Data Debrief: Root roars past Lara
Root delivered another impressive batting display for England. Although he was fortunate not to be dismissed in the second over, as replays showed he would have been given out had the Windies reviewed an lbw appeal.
Nevertheless, he fully capitalised with his 87 taking him past 12,000 Test runs, making him only the second England player to do so after Alastair Cook.
Although a 33rd Test century narrowly eluded him, Root did leapfrog Brian Lara into seventh place on the all-time leading Test run-scorers list.
Scores: West Indies 282 and 33 for 2 (Louis 18*, Athanaze 5*, Woakes 1-8, Atkinson 1-16) trail England 376 (Smith 95, Root 87, Woakes 62, Stokes 54) by 61 runs.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Jul 28, 2024– Edghill misses out in Prelims By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Table Tennis ace Chelsea Edghill and swimmer Raekwon Noel exited their respective competitions at the Paris Olympics...
Jul 28, 2024
Jul 28, 2024
Jul 28, 2024
Jul 28, 2024
Jul 28, 2024
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s economic development has historically relied on the extraction of its abundant natural... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]