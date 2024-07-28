Trucks, heavy-laden vehicles restricted from using small community streets

DPI – In a move to maintain tranquillity within residential areas, trucks, articulated, and heavy-laden vehicles are now restricted from traversing narrow community streets.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, announced this measure during a meeting with councillors and residents of Lamaha Gardens on Friday while addressing their concerns about traffic disruptions.

“The ministry will put up signs that ‘no heavy vehicles, trucks, and articulated vehicles to go through the small community streets.’ We will reduce the speed limit and signs to that effect will be put up in conjunction with the Guyana Police Force,” Minister Edghill announced.

He disclosed that these new regulations would be officially gazetted soon.

Responding to a suggestion to restrict access for residents of Sophia through Dennis, Garnett, and Duncan Streets, the minister deemed it unreasonable and offensive.

“This suggestion was not limited to trucks and articulated vehicles, but extended to all traffic. The language that was used is that the thieves were coming from Sophia which I found offensive. We should not stigmatise a community because someone from the community would have had a brush from the law. Thieves do not live in special places, thieves live everywhere where the mind is perverted and the appetite for wealth is greater than their ability to work and earn,” he affirmed.

Consequently, Garnett, Duncan, and Dennis Streets will remain access roads, while other streets in the area will be restricted to heavy vehicles.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) will patrol these areas to ensure compliance.

Minister Edghill also appealed to truck owners and operators to stop avoiding traffic lights by diverting through residential areas like Sheriff Street.

He emphasised the need for better judgment and consideration.

“Avoid using community roads as diversions to beat traffic, escape traffic lights, and shortcuts whether day or night. You are damaging the roads and affecting the health, peace, and well-being of citizens with the noise,” he urged.

The minister noted that the effectiveness of these measures would be reviewed within a month to assess their impact on community relief.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill reported that Lot Two of the ongoing Conversation Tree Road project is progressing well, with works advancing from Conversation Tree West to Sheriff Street. “He [contractor] is accelerating his work, it is well advanced and we want to get that completed in the shortest possible time,” the minister remarked.