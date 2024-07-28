GMR&SC Drag Wars 3 set for August 4

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) International Drag racing event, dubbed Drag Wars 3 has been announced for August 3-4.

The club, earlier this week announced to competitors that the event will see ‘dial-in’ (Qualifying) done on Saturday and strictly knockout runs on Sunday.

According to the Club, Saturday (August 3) will be used as qualifying day for all competitors with the slower class of cars (16-12 second) getting things started from 10:00hrs to 13:00hrs.

Following that, the faster machines (11 second to unlimited) will have their moment in the sun.

Shortened strip

Meanwhile, at a recent competitor briefing, the decision was taken to shorten the racing distance from the full quarter mile (1320ft) to 1000ft, owing to ongoing upgrades at the track.

The GMR&SC was hoping to complete a new, flat surface for drag racing running in the opposite directions but inclement weather had stalled any further progress in that regard.

According to the club, the area under construction poses no imminent threat to drag racing but essentially means that the braking distance of the cars after the quarter mile has been shortened by close to 600ft.

This means that the faster cars while under normal circumstances would be able to stop before the construction area; any malfunction in equipment (parachute or brakes) would not have the buffer to stop before the area under construction.

International competition

Meanwhile, the club has also confirmed that they are in the process of garnering international competition for the locals with a Trinidadian team already en-route to Guyana.

The team will be led by Sheldon Bissessar and his railcar along returning crowd favorite ‘The Fish Van’.

Suriname has also indicated that a team will be there to represent their interests on a weekend where more than 100 competitors are expected on show.

The GMR&SC had reached out to Barbados which had confirmed until hurricane Beryl hit the island, those competitors not being able to do any work to their cars and thus missed the shipping date.

Tickets for the August 4 event are set at 3000 dollars for adults and 2000 dollars for Kids and will be pre-sold from next week.

Patrons desirous of entering the venue on the day are asked to use the Airport route.

After the event, spectators will be allowed to meet and greet the drivers.