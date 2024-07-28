Ballers Empire retains West Dem’ Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ title

Latest update July 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 28, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – In what was a rematch from the previous year’s final, holders Ballerz Empire successfully defended their Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West/East Bank Demerara title, defeating three-time winner Showstoppers 2-0 at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
The contest, which was witnessed by an enormous crowd, was settled in the extra time interval after regulation time failed to produce a winner.
Nicholas MacArthur proved to be the difference on the night as he recorded a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG) [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time or the final two minutes of extra time counts as two] in the 48th minute.
With the win, Ballerz Empire walked away with $400,000 and the championship trophy. They also earned an automatic berth to the national championship. On the other hand, Showstoppers pocketed $300,000 and the runners-up accolade.
Meanwhile, Cayenne Massive defeated the Pouderoyen Brothers 1-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended scoreless in the third-place playoff.
Due to the outcome, Cayenne Massive walked away with $150,000 and the corresponding accolade, while the Pouderoyen Brothers pocketed $100,000 and the respective trophy.
The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ season, will now move into the Bartica leg, which is pencilled for August 24th–25th. Meanwhile, the national championship will be staged at the Pouderoyen Tarmac on September 6th.
