Scotiabank introduces retail self–checkout cashless kIosks

Jul 25, 2024 News

– as it expands digital offerings with payment solutions

Kaieteur News – Scotiabank has expanded its digital offerings, using its proprietary application technology, which can help clients elevate their retail shopping experience through self-checkout, cashless kiosks.

Nafeeza Gafoor, Country Manager, Scotiabank Guyana uses the self- checkout kiosks at a local supermarket.

In a press release the bank said clients can now accept and process payments through self-check and kiosk services. “This payment solution provides clients with seamless, self-sufficient technology that allows their fund collections to be credited to accounts in24hours. Scotiabank is the only bank locally to have invested in its proprietary digital application.”

The bank said self-checkout kiosks offer speed and convenience and allow shoppers an enhanced shopping experience by scanning and bagging their items themselves, bypassing traditional cashier lines and reducing waiting times.

Scotiabank offers two solutions from which clients can choose the option that works best for them:  clients can utilise Scotiabank’s proprietary application for full integration of services-merchant acquiring services, including the applicable technology for processing the card payments or the Bank can partner with a third party Fintech to provide the acquiring services.

“This new offering forms part of our commitment to providing clients secure, fast and more convenient solutions through innovative use of technology. We are pleased to be able to provide clients with a fully connected payment ecosystem to quickly reconcile payments and streamline information reporting. Furthermore, this adoption of technology redefines the  Guyana shopping experience in bringing faster, better service to those who want it,”Nafeeza Gaffoor, Country Manager, Scotiabank Guyana commented, according to the release.

Scotiabank said it continues to make progress against its digital agenda, noting that recently the Scotia Caribbean App – a redesigned and enhanced way to bank 24/7 from mobile devices was launched. It boasts of enhanced security and accessibility features that no other bank in the local market offers- biometric sign in, through fingerprint and face recognition.  This, the bank said came on the heels of upgrades to its online banking platform – Scotia OnLine. The Bank is also incorporating digital advancements into its ATM functionalities, with upgrades coming soon, along with an expanded ATM footprint, the press release concluded.

