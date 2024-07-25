Fireman nabbed smuggling rum

Latest update July 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 25, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affair on Tuesday disclosed that an officer in the Guyana Fire Service was allegedly caught smuggling rum.
According to the ministry, the officer, Clayton Pantlitz was intercepted by police on Thursday July 18 along the Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
During a search of his vehicle the ranks found a quantity of illegal rum that included 24 bottles of Hennessy, 24 Johnny Walker Black Labels, 10 Johnny Walker Gold Labels, 12 Fireballs, 48 Absolute vodka, and 12 Cîroc Vodka. He was arrested and first taken to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Bond to lodge the smuggled rum, thence to the Brickdam Police Station for processing.
The ministry said that its Minister, Robeson Benn is dissatisfied with the officer’s conduct. He reportedly described it “as unbecoming and a discredit to the Guyana Fire Service”.
“He stated such actions will not be tolerated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, as they represent a direct breach of Public Service Rules F02 and Offence No. 36 at Section G, as well as Guyana Fire Service Disciplinary Regulation 54, Paragraphs 42 and 44”, the ministry stated.
The ministry said that such behaviours which undermine public trust and confidence and the agencies that fall under its purview will not be condoned. “A reminder was issued to all members of the disciplined services under the ministry’s purview to adhere strictly to their oath of office, standing order and the organisational rules, and regulations, noting that failure to do so will result in disciplinary action” the ministry said.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 25, 2024– Guyanese club in action tomorrow at 5:00 pm By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Defence Force Football Club Captain, Colin Nelson, said his side is eager to kick off in this...
Jul 25, 2024
Jul 25, 2024
Jul 25, 2024
Jul 25, 2024
Jul 25, 2024
Kaieteur News – A gruesome accident on the Corentyne Public Road has left an eighteen-year-old girl dead and her boyfriend,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]