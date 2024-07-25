Fireman nabbed smuggling rum

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affair on Tuesday disclosed that an officer in the Guyana Fire Service was allegedly caught smuggling rum.

According to the ministry, the officer, Clayton Pantlitz was intercepted by police on Thursday July 18 along the Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

During a search of his vehicle the ranks found a quantity of illegal rum that included 24 bottles of Hennessy, 24 Johnny Walker Black Labels, 10 Johnny Walker Gold Labels, 12 Fireballs, 48 Absolute vodka, and 12 Cîroc Vodka. He was arrested and first taken to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Bond to lodge the smuggled rum, thence to the Brickdam Police Station for processing.

The ministry said that its Minister, Robeson Benn is dissatisfied with the officer’s conduct. He reportedly described it “as unbecoming and a discredit to the Guyana Fire Service”.

“He stated such actions will not be tolerated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, as they represent a direct breach of Public Service Rules F02 and Offence No. 36 at Section G, as well as Guyana Fire Service Disciplinary Regulation 54, Paragraphs 42 and 44”, the ministry stated.

The ministry said that such behaviours which undermine public trust and confidence and the agencies that fall under its purview will not be condoned. “A reminder was issued to all members of the disciplined services under the ministry’s purview to adhere strictly to their oath of office, standing order and the organisational rules, and regulations, noting that failure to do so will result in disciplinary action” the ministry said.