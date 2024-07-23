World Chess Day sees over 50 Players participating at the GCF one-day event

FM Anthony Drayton, Micaiah Enoe claim respective Open Blitz and Rapid titles

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF), in collaboration with the Gambit Group, hosted a one-of-a-kind chess event marking the celebration of FIDE’s (the International Chess Federation) centenary on Saturday, July 20th.

Talented players of the local chess world moved pieces to commemorate the 100th year of FIDE and World Chess Day in the two tournaments, Rapid and Blitz in an official attempt for FIDE to gain entry into the Guinness World Records of the most chess games played in 24 hours.

Hosted at the School of the Nations, the event saw the return of many dormant players who gave the returning headliners a good fight. The Open Blitz tournament was a battlefield only for the best, with FM Anthony Drayton emerging victorious, snatching the $30,000 cash prize. Keron Sandiford won $20,000 for the second place prize, and veteran player Rai Sharma claimed the $10,000 for third place.

The Rapid tournament for unrated players was all about the rising stars. Fourteen-year-old Micaiah Enoe from Marian Academy, not only took first place but also won the under-16 award, pocketing the prize purse. Newcomer to the chess scene, Prince Dunn secured second, while thirteen-year-old, Alek Ubaldo Singh, also from Marian Academy, bagged third place in conjunction with both under-12 and under-14 awards. Ten-year-old Javier Davenand copped the Best Under-10 award.

The success of the tournament is due to the hard work of FIDE Arbiter John Lee of the GCF, with the vital assistance from National Arbiter Odit Rodrigues, Gambit Group founder Oluwadare Oyeyipo, and Ethan Lee. The vigilant oversight of Marcia Lee, GCF’s Secretary ensured the smooth running of the event.

The tournament drew a crowd of over 50 participants of all ages and skill levels. It was a melting pot of new talents from St. Joseph’s High School, Bishops High, Dolphin Secondary, and St. Winifred Schools, along with some familiar faces making a grand return.

The GCF has inspired a new generation of chess enthusiasts, setting the stage for future successes. FIDE stepped up plans for its centenary anniversary (1924-2024) by collaborating with member federations globally to promote the most chess games played worldwide in 24 hours and to secure an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records which was achieved hours before the deadline.

Certificates from FIDE, signed by President Arkady Dvorkovich, were presented to the participants of the FIDE100 Rapid and Blitz tournaments. Meanwhile, yesterday, FIDE announced that a total score of 5.4 million chess games were played (up to 8pm CEST) in 24 hours, making it a new Guinness World Records title.