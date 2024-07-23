Latest update July 23rd, 2024 4:29 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Lula “scared” by Maduro rhetoric, urges respect for Venezuela election

Jul 23, 2024 News

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday urged Venezuela’s government to respect the result of next Sunday’s presidential election, saying he was “scared” by incumbent president Nicolas Maduro’s threat of a bloodbath if he loses.

The vote pits Maduro against opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez. “I have told Maduro that the only chance for Venezuela to return to normality is to have a widely respected electoral process,” Lula told international news agencies. “I was scared by Maduro’s remarks that Venezuela could face bloodshed if he loses,” Lula said. “Maduro needs to learn that when you win, you stay; when you lose, you leave.” Lula said Brazil will send two members of its electoral justice service to observe the election, as well as his top foreign policy advisor, former foreign minister Celso Amorim. “I will see if the lower house of Congress and the Senate can also send people to follow the election,” he added.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana Panther lift GFF Youth Academy Cup title

Guyana Panther lift GFF Youth Academy Cup title

Jul 23, 2024

– Topples Guyana Jaguar 4-3 on penalties Kaieteur Sports – The Star Rental sponsored Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Under-16 Youth Academy Cup, which kicked off on July 16 at the...
Read More
GDF FC ready to battle Grenades at CFU Club Shield

GDF FC ready to battle Grenades at CFU Club

Jul 23, 2024

Barbados crowned champions of CWI Rising Stars Men’s U-19 2-Day Championship

Barbados crowned champions of CWI Rising Stars...

Jul 23, 2024

World Chess Day sees over 50 Players participating at the GCF one-day event

World Chess Day sees over 50 Players...

Jul 23, 2024

Cambridge Jaguars win CPSCL Rapid 100 final against VP Boys

Cambridge Jaguars win CPSCL Rapid 100 final...

Jul 23, 2024

Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago clash end in draw 

Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago clash end in draw 

Jul 23, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Freedom demands vigilance

    Kaieteur News – As Guyanese prepare to celebrate Emancipation, we are reminded of the hard-fought struggles for freedom... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]