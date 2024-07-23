Lula “scared” by Maduro rhetoric, urges respect for Venezuela election

Latest update July 23rd, 2024 4:29 AM
Jul 23, 2024 News
BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday urged Venezuela’s government to respect the result of next Sunday’s presidential election, saying he was “scared” by incumbent president Nicolas Maduro’s threat of a bloodbath if he loses.
The vote pits Maduro against opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez. “I have told Maduro that the only chance for Venezuela to return to normality is to have a widely respected electoral process,” Lula told international news agencies. “I was scared by Maduro’s remarks that Venezuela could face bloodshed if he loses,” Lula said. “Maduro needs to learn that when you win, you stay; when you lose, you leave.” Lula said Brazil will send two members of its electoral justice service to observe the election, as well as his top foreign policy advisor, former foreign minister Celso Amorim. “I will see if the lower house of Congress and the Senate can also send people to follow the election,” he added.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 23, 2024– Topples Guyana Jaguar 4-3 on penalties Kaieteur Sports – The Star Rental sponsored Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Under-16 Youth Academy Cup, which kicked off on July 16 at the...
Jul 23, 2024
Jul 23, 2024
Jul 23, 2024
Jul 23, 2024
Jul 23, 2024
Kaieteur News – As Guyanese prepare to celebrate Emancipation, we are reminded of the hard-fought struggles for freedom... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]