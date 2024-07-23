Lula “scared” by Maduro rhetoric, urges respect for Venezuela election

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday urged Venezuela’s government to respect the result of next Sunday’s presidential election, saying he was “scared” by incumbent president Nicolas Maduro’s threat of a bloodbath if he loses.

The vote pits Maduro against opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez. “I have told Maduro that the only chance for Venezuela to return to normality is to have a widely respected electoral process,” Lula told international news agencies. “I was scared by Maduro’s remarks that Venezuela could face bloodshed if he loses,” Lula said. “Maduro needs to learn that when you win, you stay; when you lose, you leave.” Lula said Brazil will send two members of its electoral justice service to observe the election, as well as his top foreign policy advisor, former foreign minister Celso Amorim. “I will see if the lower house of Congress and the Senate can also send people to follow the election,” he added.