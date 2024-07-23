Guyana Panther lift GFF Youth Academy Cup title

Latest update July 23rd, 2024 4:29 AM
– Topples Guyana Jaguar 4-3 on penalties
Kaieteur Sports – The Star Rental sponsored Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Under-16 Youth Academy Cup, which kicked off on July 16 at the National Training Centre (NTC) turf, concluded on Sunday with the Guyana Panther Academy lifting the inaugural title.
The tournament showcased remarkable performances from future stars representing both Trinidad and Tobago and the host nation, Guyana.
The Guyana Jaguar Academy went to the final undefeated, securing two wins against the visiting teams and a draw with the Guyana Panther Academy, while the Guyana Panther Academy recorded two draws; one coming against Point Fortin Youth Football Academy, along with a walkover against Tinto Sports Academy.
The Point Fortin Youth Football Academy who achieved one win against Tinto Sporting Academy, drew with the Guyana Panther Academy, and suffered a loss to the Guyana Jaguars. While Tinto Sports Academy ended their campaign with losses to both Point Fortin Youth Football Academy and the Guyana Jaguars, in addition to a forfeited match against the Guyana Panther Academy.
The semi-final match was intense, the Guyana Jaguars secured a 2-0 victory against Point Fortin Youth Football Academy, earning their spot in the final. However, with a five-point standing, the Guyana Panther Youth team were set to face the Jaguar’s for the inaugural trophy.
On Sunday, a thrilling Cup final ignited the NTC turf. The Guyana Panther Academy eventually clinched the GFF-Star Rental Youth Academy Cup title with a 4-3 win on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw with the Guyana Jaguars in the final. The match began with a scoreless first 25 minutes.
Neciaz Baksh then broke the deadlock in the 30th minute of the game, giving the Guyana Panther Academy a much-needed 1-0 lead. The Guyana Jaguars equalized inside the first minute of stoppage time, with Rondell Peton scoring in the 40+1 minute pushing the score to 1-1. Both teams’ defences held firm during the second half, leading to a penalty shootout where the Guyana Panther Academy emerged victorious, lifting the GFF Youth Academy title. Head coach, Trevon Lythcott was delighted to see his guys clinching the title. His tactical training has paid off nicely, holding Guyana Jaguar to 1-1 draw in the final.
In a brief presentation ceremony held by the GFF, Technical Director Bryan Joseph said that; he is pleased with the level of football we have witnessed over the four days of play. These four teams have delivered some fantastic football over the past few days.
“The primary objective of the competition is to provide young men with the opportunity to grow competitively and prepare them for future international tournaments. The cup has also enhanced partnerships with academies in Trinidad and Tobago, focusing on creating more opportunities for our youth teams to compete against others across the Caribbean,” said Joseph in a post-tournament interview.
“We’ve seen some excellent football from our future Golden Jaguars, who have represented our country admirably. We’re proud of all their efforts,” Joseph added.
