Govt. procuring 100,000 street lights for nationwide installation – Min Edghill

Kaieteur News – The government will soon be procuring some 100,000 street lights which will be installed across the country to enhance communities and improve the livelihoods of residents.

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill during a recent community outreach to Roxanne Burnham Gardens, South Georgetown. The minister said that his ministry has since put out a public tender to purchase the streetlights. “We have put out a public tender to buy 100,000 streetlights. As a matter of fact, the tender document has been prepared and we are just checking all the fine print and then we will be launching it,” Minister Edghill stated. He noted that the project is expected to be rolled out within the next few months.

“A massive streetlight programme throughout the length and breadth of Guyana is coming in a wave but it also has to be tied with us getting additional power to the grid,” the minister said. Minister Edghill said that the streetlights will also come in handy to complement lights that have traffic cameras attached to them. The public works ministry is urging residents to take care of the lights, since it has been observed that many were destroyed by persons within the villages where they have been installed. (DPI)

