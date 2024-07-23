Latest update July 23rd, 2024 4:29 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GDF FC ready to battle Grenades at CFU Club Shield

Jul 23, 2024 Sports

The Guyana Defence Force Football Club.

The Guyana Defence Force Football Club.

Elite League champions must win to advance to round-of-16

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Football Club is gearing up for action this Friday as they participate in this year’s Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Caribbean Club Shield Championship in Curacao.

Previously, the GFF Elite League Champions qualified for the 2018 Caribbean Club Shield but were unable to participate.

However, following their victory in the last GFF Elite League season, GDF FC secured their spot once again in the tournament, which began in 2018.

On Friday at 5:30 pm, GDF will face Grenades, champions of Antigua and Barbuda’s Premier Division, where a victory in this match is crucial for their advancement.

Should GDF FC win in the preliminary round, they will face SV Real Rincon from Bonaire on July 28.

The GDF currently lead the GFF Elite League, holding a two-point advantage over rivals Slingerz FC and maintaining an undefeated record in 14 matches.

Their only blemish is an entertaining scoreless draw against Slingerz FC, who are also unbeaten and have scored the most goals in the league so far (69), boasting a better goal difference than GDF (+62) in 14 games played.

Fruta Conquerors, three-time champions of the GFF’s premier league, were the first team to participate in the Caribbean Club Shield, competing in the 2019 edition hosted in Curacao.

Starting this year, the Caribbean Club Shield will be fully organized and managed by the CFU.

Concacaf has shifted responsibility for the tournament, providing support for its execution while the CFU assumes complete organizational control moving forward.

Under the terms of the agreement between the two football bodies, the tournament will be rebranded as the CFU Club Shield and will grant qualification to two clubs for the Concacaf Caribbean Cup.

Established six years ago, the Caribbean Club Shield aims primarily to promote professional football across the Caribbean.

Participation is open to semi-professional and amateur teams currently holding championship titles in their respective domestic leagues.

The tournament format includes up to 16 clubs divided into four groups of four.

The winners of each group advance to the semifinals, with the finalists earning coveted spots in the Concacaf Caribbean Cup and subsequently qualifying for the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Last year, SV Robinhood of Suriname clinched both the Caribbean Club Shield and the Caribbean Cup, cementing their status as the most successful team in the Shield’s history with two titles.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana Panther lift GFF Youth Academy Cup title

Guyana Panther lift GFF Youth Academy Cup title

Jul 23, 2024

– Topples Guyana Jaguar 4-3 on penalties Kaieteur Sports – The Star Rental sponsored Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Under-16 Youth Academy Cup, which kicked off on July 16 at the...
Read More
GDF FC ready to battle Grenades at CFU Club Shield

GDF FC ready to battle Grenades at CFU Club

Jul 23, 2024

Barbados crowned champions of CWI Rising Stars Men’s U-19 2-Day Championship

Barbados crowned champions of CWI Rising Stars...

Jul 23, 2024

World Chess Day sees over 50 Players participating at the GCF one-day event

World Chess Day sees over 50 Players...

Jul 23, 2024

Cambridge Jaguars win CPSCL Rapid 100 final against VP Boys

Cambridge Jaguars win CPSCL Rapid 100 final...

Jul 23, 2024

Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago clash end in draw 

Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago clash end in draw 

Jul 23, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Freedom demands vigilance

    Kaieteur News – As Guyanese prepare to celebrate Emancipation, we are reminded of the hard-fought struggles for freedom... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]