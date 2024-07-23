GDF FC ready to battle Grenades at CFU Club Shield

Latest update July 23rd, 2024 4:29 AM
Jul 23, 2024 Sports
Elite League champions must win to advance to round-of-16
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Football Club is gearing up for action this Friday as they participate in this year’s Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Caribbean Club Shield Championship in Curacao.
Previously, the GFF Elite League Champions qualified for the 2018 Caribbean Club Shield but were unable to participate.
However, following their victory in the last GFF Elite League season, GDF FC secured their spot once again in the tournament, which began in 2018.
On Friday at 5:30 pm, GDF will face Grenades, champions of Antigua and Barbuda’s Premier Division, where a victory in this match is crucial for their advancement.
Should GDF FC win in the preliminary round, they will face SV Real Rincon from Bonaire on July 28.
The GDF currently lead the GFF Elite League, holding a two-point advantage over rivals Slingerz FC and maintaining an undefeated record in 14 matches.
Their only blemish is an entertaining scoreless draw against Slingerz FC, who are also unbeaten and have scored the most goals in the league so far (69), boasting a better goal difference than GDF (+62) in 14 games played.
Fruta Conquerors, three-time champions of the GFF’s premier league, were the first team to participate in the Caribbean Club Shield, competing in the 2019 edition hosted in Curacao.
Starting this year, the Caribbean Club Shield will be fully organized and managed by the CFU.
Concacaf has shifted responsibility for the tournament, providing support for its execution while the CFU assumes complete organizational control moving forward.
Under the terms of the agreement between the two football bodies, the tournament will be rebranded as the CFU Club Shield and will grant qualification to two clubs for the Concacaf Caribbean Cup.
Established six years ago, the Caribbean Club Shield aims primarily to promote professional football across the Caribbean.
Participation is open to semi-professional and amateur teams currently holding championship titles in their respective domestic leagues.
The tournament format includes up to 16 clubs divided into four groups of four.
The winners of each group advance to the semifinals, with the finalists earning coveted spots in the Concacaf Caribbean Cup and subsequently qualifying for the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Last year, SV Robinhood of Suriname clinched both the Caribbean Club Shield and the Caribbean Cup, cementing their status as the most successful team in the Shield’s history with two titles.
