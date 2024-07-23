GCCI calls for independent probe into corruption in Police Force

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Monday called for an independent investigation into the allegations of corruption and financial impropriety in the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

In a statement to the media, the GCCI said that it is repugnant that the officers who are empowered to maintain law and order are engaging in malpractices. The body said too that such allegations bring into question the Force’s credibility and objectivity.

“If the agents of the state who are responsible for maintaining stability and lawfulness are engaged in malfeasance, then they can no longer be trusted to uphold the standards that they ought to be enforcing,” GCCI said in the statement.

GCCI added, “The Guyana Police Force must not operate with impunity—in fact, the members of the Force must be held at a higher degree of accountability. Failure to act can be viewed as assenting to corruption, and this can lead to a descent into lawlessness.”

Further, the GCCI emphasised the need for an impartial and independent investigation to take place since the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), tasked with investigating the matter, is an arm of the Police Force.

“These circumstances are abhorrent and untenable; therefore, the Chamber calls for it to be dealt with swiftly and for those found culpable to face the brunt of the law,” GCCI concluded.

Earlier this month, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus proceeded on annual vacation leave following allegations of financial impropriety.

The Police Force in a statement said that Brutus requested permission to take his leave to allow for an investigation into corruption allegations.

“Consequent to allegations of financial impropriety leveled against Deputy Commissioner (ag) Calvin Brutus on social media and established media houses, Calvin Brutus has since requested permission to proceed on annualized vacation leave with immediate effect to facilitate an investigation in the best interest of the Guyana Police Force,” the statement said adding that the request was granted by the Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken.

Recently, Kaieteur News reported that the Force denied claims that a major shake-up among its top officials, including Brutus, was due to an ongoing investigation by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) into its Administration Department.

Brutus, who was in charge of Administration, was reassigned as Head of the Special Branch Unit at Brickdam, replacing Assistant Commissioner of Police Errol Watts. Assistant Commissioner Ravindradat Budhram has been appointed the new head of Administration, while Watts has taken over Budhram’s former role as Head of Operations.

Reports emerged that two senior officers were under investigation by SOCU. However, the Police Force denied these allegations, clarifying that the rotation of officers is a routine management practice. “…Please note that this is not true. This report is misleading and fake. Please be guided,” the Force stated.

In a subsequent statement on July 5, the Police Force explained that the recent shake-up was part of a modernization plan for the Guyana Police Force.