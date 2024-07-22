US Gov’t donates malaria testing kits to Guyana

Kaieteur News – The U.S. Government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Guyana, donated 20,000 malaria rapid diagnostic tests to the Guyana National Malaria Programme last week.

The donation is in response to a malaria test kit shortage in the country and will greatly strengthen the country’s malaria response, the US Embassy here said in a press release. U.S. Ambassador Nicole D. Theriot reiterated that “the United States is a committed and long-term partner in Guyana’s development. This donation supports the Government of Guyana’s vision of a Malaria Free Guyana by 2030.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony thanked the United States for this donation, stating, “the Ministry of Health expresses its heartfelt appreciation to the Government of the United States of America, for its generous donation of 20,000 malaria rapid diagnostic kits. The kits will enhance our capacity significantly to promptly and precisely diagnose malaria in many rural communities across Guyana and will safeguard the well-being of our citizens. We are thankful for the ongoing partnership, which has assisted Guyana tremendously over the years.”

The kits are intended for Regions 1, 7, 8, 9, and 10, which account for more than 95 percent of Guyana’s malaria cases. Since 2016, the United States Government has been helping Guyana fight malaria through its regional malaria program in collaboration with partners such as PAHO and the USAID Breakthrough Action team. Some notable achievements to date include mapping out areas with high malaria rates, distributing 3,000 bed nets to those most vulnerable, enhancing malaria management in Regions 7 and 8, and facilitating a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Health, government entities, and mining associations.