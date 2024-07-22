Kishane Thompson leads iBET Olympics 100m odds

– Sha’Carri Richardson favoured to win women’s 100m

Kaieteur Sports – Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson, the world’s fastest man in 2024, is the frontrunner in iBET Supreme’s odds to win gold in the Men’s 100m at the Paris Olympics.

The Olympic Games will commence on July 27, with Track and Field, arguable the main attraction, beginning on August 1. Fans are eagerly anticipating the thrilling 100m event on August 3.

All eyes will be on the Stade de France, where Thompson, with a season-best time of 9.77 seconds, aims to surpass reigning World Champion Noah Lyles from the USA to claim the prestigious Men’s 100m Gold.

Thompson is the favourite with odds of 2.13, closely followed by Lyles at 3.10. Another strong contender from Jamaica, Oblique Seville, has odds of 7.80 and is poised to challenge for the top spot on the podium.

Lyles, who clocked a lifetime-best of 9.81 seconds at the London Diamond League, is the third fastest globally this year.

Seville’s impressive 9.82 seconds, achieved at the Racers Grand Prix in Jamaica on June 1, cements his status as a formidable competitor.

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala, the second fastest man this year with a time of 9.79 seconds achieved on June 15, is listed with odds of 28.00 to win in Paris.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, who clocked 9.99 seconds this season, ranks 28th fastest and has odds of 13.00.

Reigning Olympic Champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs posted a competitive time of 9.92 seconds, placing him 10th this season and securing the fifth-best odds of 22.00 to defend his title.

In the men’s 200m, Noah Lyles is the favourite with odds of 1.13. His phenomenal time of 19.53 seconds not only tops this year’s leaderboard but also ranks as the eighth-fastest in history.

Lyles is the third fastest ever in the 200m, trailing Jamaicans Yohan Blake (19.26s) and world record holder Usain Bolt (19.19s).

American sprinter Kenneth Bednarek has odds of 5.40 for a podium finish in Paris, while Tebogo holds strong with odds of 7.40.

In the women’s 100m, reigning World Champion Sha’Carri Richardson leads the pack with odds of 1.54 to secure her first Olympic Gold.

Richardson’s dominance this season, with a world-leading time of 10.71 seconds, adds to the anticipation of her performance in Paris.

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson follows with odds of 4.80, boasting a season-best of 10.84 seconds and ranking fifth this year.

St. Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred stands at 7.40, aiming for the gold, while legendary sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has odds of 12.00 for a chance at her second Olympic 100m gold.

Fraser-Pryce, competing in her fifth Olympics at 37 years old, has accumulated an impressive eight Olympic medals, including consecutive 100m golds in 2008 and 2012.

In the women’s 200m, Shericka Jackson is determined to claim her first individual Olympic gold. With favorable odds of 2.85, she is a top contender, closely trailing American sprinter Gabby Thomas at 2.28.

Jackson initially led the odds for Paris, but recent reports of her injury have cast doubt on her prospects. Despite this setback, she remains the second-fastest woman in the event’s history.

Julien Alfred follows with odds of 5.80, positioning herself as the third favourite to win the women’s 200m in Paris.

