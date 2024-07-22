Dozens of local companies registered for diaspora job fair in New York

Kaieteur News – Dozens of prominent Guyanese companies have confirmed their participation in the inaugural Diaspora Job Fair, scheduled to take place on July 27 at the New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott, 102-05 Ditmars Boulevard, East Elmhurst.

This event, which has garnered significant interest from several other companies, marks a crucial initiative aimed at showcasing career opportunities across various industries. It underscores its importance as a pivotal platform for connecting returning Guyanese professionals with prospective employers.

The job fair, a commitment by President Dr. Mohamed Ali following his recent meeting with the Guyanese diaspora in New York, aims to harness the skills and expertise of Guyana’s diaspora community. “This job fair represents a pivotal moment for our nation as we seek to harness the skills and expertise of our diaspora community,” said Mr. Robert Persaud, Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. “We are delighted to partner with industry leaders and stakeholders to facilitate meaningful connections that contribute to Guyana’s development.”

Attendees can anticipate direct engagement with representatives from leading companies, government agencies, and non-profit organizations, all offering a diverse range of employment opportunities and valuable insights into the remigration process. The event will include informative sessions on investment opportunities, housing options, and educational resources available to returning citizens.

“We encourage all skilled Guyanese professionals in the diaspora to participate in this unprecedented event,” Mr. Persaud added. “Whether you are considering returning to Guyana or seeking to make a meaningful impact from abroad, the Diaspora Job Fair promises to be an invaluable networking and career advancement opportunity.” For more information about the Diaspora Job Fair and to register, please visit https://guyanaconsulatenewyork.org/ (DPI)