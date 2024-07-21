Understanding the different Germs that can infect us

Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Emergency Medicine Specialist

Waterfalls Magazine – We are all prone to getting infections. There are so many different infections that are caused by various germs. Doctors treat infections according to the type of germ that’s causing the infection. Some people think that antibiotics can cure all infections. This is not the case. Today I will expand on the different classes of germs so that you can understand why antibiotics are not always the solution.

Bacteria

There are many different types of bacteria. Some are helpful and protective to humans. Some flourish naturally in our bodies – particularly in the bowel and vagina – and help to protect the body from infections. However, infections with certain bacteria can cause serious illnesses such as meningitis, pneumonia, tuberculosis, etc. A bacterial infection may be treated with a course of antibiotic medication.

Viruses

These are smaller and different to bacteria. Many different types exist. Most of the common ‘minor’ illnesses are caused by viruses. For example, colds, coughs, sore throats, chickenpox and some other rashes. Viral infections are much more common than bacterial and fungal infections. For many, viral infections there are no effective antiviral medicines, (unlike antibiotics for bacteria) that can cure the viral infection altogether. Fortunately, the immune system in the body usually fights off most viral infections within a few days. Taking ‘symptomatic’ treatments for a high fever, such as panadol and/or ibuprofen, resting and drinking plenty water are usually all that needs to be done to get better.

There are some antiviral medicines that are used for certain infections – such as antiretroviral medicines used to treat HIV. They usually work by stopping the virus from multiplying and so ‘control’ the virus and the infection that it causes.

Fungi

Many types of fungi exist and cause problems in humans, animals and plants. Fungal infections commonly affect the skin and nails in humans. They can cause ringworm, athlete’s foot, other localized skin rashes and infections in and around nails. Modern creams usually work well to clear a local fungal rash quickly. However, nail infections can be rather stubborn and may need long-term treatment. Most fungi are free-living in the environment and few of these are capable of causing infection in an otherwise healthy person. However, they can cause serious infections in patients with weakened immune systems.

Parasites

A parasite is a type of germ that needs to live on or in another living being (host) to survive. It gets its food from its host. Parasites are usually found in contaminated water or food. They can also get into the body by insect bites or by sexual contact. Parasitic infections are more common in tropical countries like Guyana. They are more typically seen in people who have weakened immune systems (for example, those with HIV or those people taking chemotherapy for types of cancer). Examples of diseases caused by parasites are malaria, amoebic dysentery and giardia. Threadworms, hookworms and tapeworms are also parasites.

How can antibiotics help?

Antibiotics are not a ‘cure all’ for infections. Antibiotics will only clear infections caused by germs such as bacteria and some parasites. They do not work when an infection is caused by viruses, fungi or yeasts. As mentioned, most common infections are caused by viruses when an antibiotic will not be of use. Even if you have a bacterial infection, the immune system can clear most bacterial infections. This means that antibiotics are not needed for minor infections. However, you do need antibiotics if you have certain serious infections caused by bacteria, such as meningitis, pneumonia or kidney infections. In these situations, antibiotics are often life-saving.

Are antibiotics always good?

Antibiotics are not without problems. This is why it is not usually good practice to take antibiotics ‘just in case’ an infection is bacterial, but to take them only when they are really needed. For example:

Antibiotics can cause side-effects such as allergies, diarrhea, rashes and nausea. Side-effects are quite common. Most side-effects are not serious, but some people have died from a severe allergic reaction to an antibiotic.

Antibiotics can kill off normal ‘defence’ bacteria which live in the bowel and vagina. This may then allow other infections – for example, thrush – to develop.

Overuse of antibiotics has led to some bacteria mutating and becoming resistant to some antibiotics which may then not work when really needed. The more antibiotics are used, the greater the problem of antibiotic resistance.

When antibiotics are appropriately prescribed, it is important to take them as directed on your prescription and to complete the full course of treatment. That often means continuing to take the antibiotics as directed when you feel better. Failing to finish a course of treatment or failing to take the antibiotics as prescribed, can actually result in the growth of resistant antibiotics.

Some antibiotics may interact with other medicines that you might take. This may cause reactions, or reduce the effectiveness of one or other of the treatments.

Your doctor is best at knowing what infection you have and what to treat it with. Do not use antibiotics by yourself. There are risks and long term consequences associated with this risky practice.