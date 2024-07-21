Three alleged gold smugglers among four charged for money laundering

Latest update July 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 21, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Three persons who were in June arrested for alleged gold smuggling are among four charged on Friday for laundering money.
The four money laundering suspects, 58-year-old Saffee Ahmad called ‘Chillo’, 52-year-old Shameena Ahamad, 33-year-old Ashiana Salamalay, all of 38 Roraima Scheme, Versailles, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and 44-year-old Ian Jacobis, of 749 Plantation Best, WBD appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court and were all charged separately with the offences of Money Laundering.
The charges were read to them by Magistrate Sunil Scarce. They were not required to plea and were all granted $500,000 each, with the condition that Saffee Ahmad- one of the defendants – reports to Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on the last Friday of every month. The defendants are expected to return to Court on July, 30, 2024.
Police said that on June 3, 2024, Customs Officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) seized several pieces of gold jewellery from Shameena Ahmad and Ashiana Salamalay -both of whom are US citizens- and Ian Jacobis, while on duty at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD). They were at the time attempting to leave Guyana on an outbound American Airlines flight for New York, USA. It is being alleged that that the trio were attempting to smuggle out some 240 ounces of pure gold disguised as silver-plated jewellery without having the necessary permits and declaration to Customs Officials. The gold they were nabbed with was valued at over US$560,000 (GYD$117,001,604).
The two men and women were on June 6 charged for gold smuggling and were granted $600,000 bail each. Police said that after they were arrested, a parallel money laundering investigation was conducted by SOCU, resulting in the three and a fourth suspect being charged on Friday.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 21, 20242024 Kares One Guyana T10 Blast launch… Kaieteur Sports – The second edition of the Kares One Guyana T10 Blast was officially launched yesterday, with millions up for grabs and newer teams...
Jul 21, 2024
Jul 21, 2024
Jul 21, 2024
Jul 21, 2024
Jul 20, 2024
Kaieteur News – In his most recent press conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo waxed lyrically about the steps... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]