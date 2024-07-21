Three alleged gold smugglers among four charged for money laundering

Kaieteur News – Three persons who were in June arrested for alleged gold smuggling are among four charged on Friday for laundering money.

The four money laundering suspects, 58-year-old Saffee Ahmad called ‘Chillo’, 52-year-old Shameena Ahamad, 33-year-old Ashiana Salamalay, all of 38 Roraima Scheme, Versailles, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and 44-year-old Ian Jacobis, of 749 Plantation Best, WBD appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court and were all charged separately with the offences of Money Laundering.

The charges were read to them by Magistrate Sunil Scarce. They were not required to plea and were all granted $500,000 each, with the condition that Saffee Ahmad- one of the defendants – reports to Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on the last Friday of every month. The defendants are expected to return to Court on July, 30, 2024.

Police said that on June 3, 2024, Customs Officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) seized several pieces of gold jewellery from Shameena Ahmad and Ashiana Salamalay -both of whom are US citizens- and Ian Jacobis, while on duty at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD). They were at the time attempting to leave Guyana on an outbound American Airlines flight for New York, USA. It is being alleged that that the trio were attempting to smuggle out some 240 ounces of pure gold disguised as silver-plated jewellery without having the necessary permits and declaration to Customs Officials. The gold they were nabbed with was valued at over US$560,000 (GYD$117,001,604).

The two men and women were on June 6 charged for gold smuggling and were granted $600,000 bail each. Police said that after they were arrested, a parallel money laundering investigation was conducted by SOCU, resulting in the three and a fourth suspect being charged on Friday.