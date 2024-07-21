Man shot dead at Land of Canaan bar

Kaieteur News – A 49-year-old man identified as Sherwin Hamilton on Saturday morning was shot dead while exiting a bar at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police said the shooting took place around 03:00 hrs.

The bar’s security guard reportedly told investigators that, at around 02:30 hrs. Hamilton and his shooter had a heated argument in the bar.

The guard reportedly put the suspect out of the bar because he was the aggressor.

At around 03:00hrs, the DJ turned off the music and told the patrons that it was time to leave the bar. The patrons complied and began exiting through a western door.

Hamilton exited at the same time. However, the suspect reportedly waited outside of the bar for the victim. According to eyewitnesses, as soon as Hamilton existed the building the suspect shot him in the upper thigh and made good his escape on a XR motorcycle.

Hamilton fell to the ground and a 25-year-old nurse who was at the bar rendered first aid assistance by tying the injured leg with a vest.

Hamilton was subsequently picked up by his wife and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators reportedly processed the area, and a 9mm spent shell was found about twenty feet away from the Bar’s Entrance. Investigations are ongoing.