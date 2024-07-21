Malli Enchanted Balloon and Gift Studio

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfalls Magazine – If you have ever came across Malli Enchanted Balloon and Gift Studio when getting someone that unique gift packages, then it safe to say you have good taste.

Malli Enchanted Balloon and Gift Studio were birthed by a young and talented mother, Omallia Thorington who has a knack for all things arts and crafts.

Currently employed at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Thorington initially started her business venture mid-2020.

In an exclusive interview with The Waterfalls, she recalled at first her business was just Malli Enchanted a lingerie shop, but in November 2020 she moved away from that and started offering gift boxes and baskets to workplaces for their Christmas events.

She decided that creating the gift boxes was something she loves doing, and shortly after started adding balloon arrangement to the list, and not just any balloon packages but “enchanted” ones which tend to leave a lasting impression on the recipient.

Malli Enchanted Balloon and Gift Studio which is a registered business is basically a creative gift store which gives you the option to go with the balloon arrangements or a simple gift package.

When asked what inspired her to start the gift business, Thorington said it was her initial lingerie shop that motivated her. The entrepreneur recalled that back in 2020, her friends used to ask her to prepare gift packages for them.

“I used to come up with the idea to put in a body spray or a chocolate or a rose or something to just make up the gift so that I would say was sort of a motivation…Then, one day I just saw a post with some men gift boxes and the boys were just sharing this thing and they were like they would like for somebody to give them something like this etcetera and that motivated me,” she told this magazine.

To better her craft, Thorington explained that she would watch YouTube videos where she would learn about the different techniques you can use in making the arrangements and also the balloons marquees.

Having been in business for some years now, the young woman expressed that support for her work has been good and encouraging. “I don’t have any complains about Guyanese people supporting me and paying the price that I would call because you know its craft and it takes time so I don’t have anything negative to say everything has its own market and I already figured what is my market I stick to that,” she related.

Speaking about her challenges, she disclosed that it has been juggling her business, work, studies and most importantly being a mother a one-year-old. She added that currently she is in her second year pursing a degree in Supply Chain and Logistics at the University of Guyana.

She confessed that though it can be demanding at times, she assured that she still makes it her duty to meet her customers’ needs. To this end, Thorington said while her business is growing she is opened to anyone or persons that is willing to assist her with the operations of her business.

“I’m also looking for someone or persons, young people who are willing to maybe learn the craft or already know that they like craft that would like to work along with me because it really gets hard on me and I would really like to delegate or to have assistance in certain ways,” she stated.

Nonetheless proud of her journey, the young woman detailed that her long term goal is to expand her brand. She said in the near future she wants to start doing party décor and décors for wedding and other special events. Importantly she is looking to open up her own store front and it is something in the making already.

Meanwhile, when asked what her view is on the role of small business owners in our country, she commented that they contribute in their own way towards the development of our nation.

She continued, “as a young entrepreneur or someone looking to get into business, the first step you need to do is look around and see what is needed and what is being underserved or what people need and they are not really getting enough of and that’s when you have to fit in, that’s where your importance come in because people actually need your service or your products.”

For persons interested in placing an order to Malli Enchanted Balloon and Gift Studio, you can find them on Facebook and Instagram under their business name.