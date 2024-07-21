Govt. seeking contractor, supervisor for IDB funded Kamarang Hospital

Kaieteur News – The move to build a state-of-the-art hospital in Kamarang, an Amerindian Village in Region Seven, is underway as the Government of Guyana (GoG) through the Ministry of Health is now seeking a contractor and a supervisor for the project.

This is according to two tender documents published on the Department of Public Information website recently.

The first document said the government is seeking bidders for the design and building of the Kamarang Hospital. The document stated that the Guyana Government has received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) toward the cost of the ‘Health Care Network Strengthening in Guyana’, and intends to apply part of the proceeds towards the project.

The document informed that bidding will be conducted through the International Competitive Bidding (ICB) procedures specified in the IDB policies for procurement. It should be noted site visit will be conducted on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 11:00 hours at the Kamarang.

The designing and building of the hospital is expected to be opened on September 19, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

Meanwhile, in a separate document, the ministry noted that part of the proceeds will also go towards engaging the services of a consulting firm to oversee the project.

The document states that consultancy is expected to commence in November 2024 and should continue for approximately 48 months. The advertisement explained that the consultant, once selected, is expected to execute services such as supervising the design process including ensuring relevant construction permits are obtained by the Construction Company, overseeing civil works and equipment installation necessary for the construction of the hospital.

In this regard, the consulting firm will provide technical assistance in the socio-environmental, administrative, financial planning, acquisition, strengthening in management, technical development and project operational and administrative areas to support the Health Care Network Strengthening in Guyana project.

Kaieteur News understands that the Kamarang Hospital is expected to provide services of a level four hospital.

The hospital project which forms parts of the government’s vision of providing a world-class healthcare to the citizens is set to offer services such as X—rays, CT scans, testing, and ultrasound among others.

It was reported that the US$97 million loan Guyana secured in 2022 will be used to improve the health of the Guyanese population through increased access, quality, and efficiency of health services by improving health outcomes associated with low and high complexity procedures.

This will be done by expanding the capacity of strategic hospitals, by extending coverage of diagnostic, medical consultation, and patient management services, inclusive of the country’s hinterlands, through digital health; and by increasing the efficiency of the public health system, by strengthening key logistic, management, and support processes and inputs.

The project is also expected to target infrastructure improvement and expansion in seven priority hospitals, namely the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital (NARH) and the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), as well as four District Hospitals located in the hinterland (Moruca, Kamarang, Kato, and Lethem).