Fantasy Sports commissions $70M children’s park and outdoor gym

Kaieteur News – Fantasy Sports on Wednesday commissioned a $70M state-of-the-art children’s park and outdoor gym in Mahdia, Region eight. According to a statement issued by the entity, the facility is aimed at expanding recreational activities in the community and to promote active and healthy lifestyles.

The park and outdoor gym, which began in March 2024, is situated at the Oval Community Ground in Mahdia. The project is collaboration between the private sector and the government of Guyana

The park, which is designed with a focus on inclusivity and sustainability features state-of-the-art playground equipment. Adjacent to the park, the outdoor gym provides a range of fitness equipment tailored to both children and adults, encouraging physical activity and healthy living among residents.

At the opening ceremony, the facility was officially handed over to the Mayor of Mahdia, Eslyn Hussain.

Marketing Manager of Fantasy Sports, Diana Persaud said, “We are thrilled to contribute this transformative project to the vibrant community of Mahdia…This park and outdoor gym are designed not only to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for children to play and learn but also to promote wellness and community engagement for years to come.”

Persaud said too that the “project aligns with Fantasy Sports broader corporate social responsibility initiatives, aimed at making meaningful contributions to the communities where we operate.”

Fantasy Sports is the Community arm of Cabana Marketing Inc. Cabana believes in Community and intends to build more Play and Exercise parks.