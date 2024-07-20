President hosts virtual meeting with billionaire Elon Musk

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Friday held a meeting with the founder of Space X and Tesla, tech giant Elon Musk virtually from the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, a statement from his office said.

According to the President’s office, discussions focused on the advancement of Guyana’s economy, particularly in the areas of innovation and technology, and the opportunities that exist in the respective sectors.

Musk congratulated President Ali on the impressive rate of progress and development in Guyana. He said that his team will examine any potential opportunities.

Director of Presidential Affairs, Mrs. Marcia Nadir-Sharma was also part of the meeting.