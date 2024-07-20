President hosts virtual meeting with billionaire Elon Musk

Latest update July 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 20, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Friday held a meeting with the founder of Space X and Tesla, tech giant Elon Musk virtually from the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, a statement from his office said.
According to the President’s office, discussions focused on the advancement of Guyana’s economy, particularly in the areas of innovation and technology, and the opportunities that exist in the respective sectors.
Musk congratulated President Ali on the impressive rate of progress and development in Guyana. He said that his team will examine any potential opportunities.
Director of Presidential Affairs, Mrs. Marcia Nadir-Sharma was also part of the meeting.
JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.
Jul 20, 2024SportsMax – Spirited efforts from Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze led an excellent West Indian batting performance on day two of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge yesterday....
Jul 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024
Kaieteur News – In his most recent press conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo waxed lyrically about the steps... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]