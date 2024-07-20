Hodge hits maiden Test hundred, Athanaze makes 82 to lead West Indian fightback on day two

SportsMax – Spirited efforts from Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze led an excellent West Indian batting performance on day two of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge yesterday.

Replying to England’s 416 all out on day one, the West Indians reached 351-5 off 84 overs at stumps on day two, trailing their English counterparts by just 65 runs.

Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis got proceedings off to a good start for the West Indies with a 53-run opening partnership despite a testing spell of bowling from Mark Wood which saw him record a delivery at 97.1 miles per hour.

That partnership ended in the 15th over when Louis went caught off the bowling of off-spinner Shoaib Bashir for 21.

The skipper and new batsman Kirk McKenzie put on a further 25 before Brathwaite was next to go in the 22nd over, caught at short leg by Ollie Pope off the bowling of first Test hero Gus Atkinson for a well-played 48, his highest score since a 75 in July 2023 against India in Port-of-Spain.

Then, on the stroke of lunch, McKenzie played an ill-advised shot off the bowling of Bashir to fall for 11 and leave the tourists 84-3 in the 25th over.

The post-lunch session then saw the Dominican pair of Hodge and Athanaze brilliantly navigating some probing bowling from the hosts.

Hodge did have one reprieve when he was dropped by Joe Root off the bowling of Wood in the 42nd over.

The pair carried on to put on 175 for the fourth wicket before Athanaze unfortunately fell 18 runs shy of a well-deserved maiden Test hundred off the bowling of England captain Ben Stokes in the 62nd over.

Hodge went on to bring up an excellent maiden Test ton of his own with a brilliant straight drive for four off Wood.

His hundred came off 143 balls and included 17 fours. He was eventually dismissed by Chris Woakes in the 75th over for 120 off 171 balls.

“It was important we put our heads down and took some info from the England first innings,” Hodge told Sky Sports at the end of the day.

“We made use of a good batting track. It feels amazing [to make a century], it is always good to contribute to the team, especially coming off the first Test when we didn’t do so well as a batting unit.

On the partnership with Athanaze, he added: “Facing [Mark] Wood, it is not every day you face a guy who bowls every single ball over 90 miles per hour. It was really important we got through that period as it would have been really difficult for a new batter to start against that.”

The not out batsmen at the crease at stumps were Joshua Da Silva on 32* and Jason Holder on 23*. The pair have, so far, put on 46 for the sixth wicket.

Shoaib Bashir was England’s most successful bowler on the day with 2-100 from 23 overs.

Full Scores: England 416 all out off 88.3 overs (Ollie Pope 121, Ben Duckett 71, Ben Stokes 69, Alzarri Joseph 3-98, Kavem Hodge 2-44, Kevin Sinclair 2-73, Jayden Seales 2-90).

West Indies 351-5 off 84 overs (Kavem Hodge 120, Alick Athanaze 82, Kraigg Brathwaite 48, Shoaib Bashir 2-100).

– Alick Athanaze isn’t worried about keeping his drive down. (Getty Images)

– Kraigg Brathwaite played a big part in West Indies’ positive start. (Getty Images)

– Joshua Da Silva drives down the ground. (Gareth Copley/Getty Images)