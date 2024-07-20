GCCI supports Police crackdown on illegal sirens and emergency lights

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Friday said that it firmly supports the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) campaign against the use of illegal sirens and emergency lights by unauthroised persons.

In a statement, the Chamber of Commerce said it supports the “campaign launched by Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh against the use of illegal sirens and emergency lights by unauthorised persons. Emergency lights and sirens are prescribed for use by the Guyana Fire Service, the Guyana Police Force, and ambulances; however, recently, there has been increase in private vehicles bearing these equipment for the purpose of bypassing areas with congested traffic.”

The body’s statement follows an increase in the number of private vehicles using sirens and emergency lights on the roadways with the aim of bypassing traffic. The country’s laws only allow for the Police, Fire Service and ambulances to use the sirens and flashing lights.

In 2022, President Irfaan Ali had instructed Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken to clampdown on the unauthorised use of the sirens and flashing lights.

Meanwhile, the GCCI said too that the move by unauthorised persons to use illegal sirens and emergency lights “pose a risk to road users as they can cause confusion, and use of same by drivers not trained in defensive driving can result in accidents.”

“With the growing number of road fatalities in Guyana, the GCCI applauds these measures being taken by the Traffic Department to curb these practices. Addressing this issue requires a concerted effort that also addresses access to these items. As such, it is crucial that conditionalities be placed on their importation,” the Chamber of Commerce said.

Further, the GCCI urged the “Customs Authority to place restrictions on the import of lights and sirens, limiting access strictly to the agencies authorised to use same.”

The Chamber also emphasised the importance of responsible use of the roadways by all motorists and pedestrians.