Farfan & Mendes collaborates with CAPA to train farmers, students on Climate-Smart agriculture and technology

Latest update July 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 20, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Farfan and Mendes Limited (FML) in collaboration with the USAID funded Caribbean Agricultural Productivity Improvement Activity (CAPA) trained approximately 30 farmers and agriculture students from across the country in various climate-smart agriculture and technologies. The training was done with support from the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NARIE) and the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA).
According to a statement issued by FML, the primary goal of the session was to train farmers in best practices and introduce new technologies to increase production and productivity. The training was facilitated by Latchman Bissoondyal, Agriculture Business Development Officer at Farfan and Mendes.
“The training aligned with FML’s sustainability goals, and interest in furthering climate smart agriculture and as well as CAPA’s objectives of improving the productivity and marketability of smallholder farmers,” the statement said.
The programme covered essential topics such as climate-smart agriculture and its numerous benefits, greenhouse and shade house technologies and their management, effective irrigation systems, pest and disease management, and the importance of record-keeping.
Further, participants also delved into micro-farming and precision agriculture technologies. “These sessions equipped the farmers and students with the knowledge and tools necessary to implement sustainable and efficient agricultural practices, supporting national goals of improved agriculture for economic prosperity and food security,” FML said.
JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.
Jul 20, 2024SportsMax – Spirited efforts from Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze led an excellent West Indian batting performance on day two of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge yesterday....
Jul 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024
Kaieteur News – In his most recent press conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo waxed lyrically about the steps... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]