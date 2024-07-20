EXXONMOBIL Youth Relay Festival 2024 happens tomorrow at NT&FC

Kaieteur News – The ExxonMobil Guyana Youth Relay Festival, hosted by A Record Chance Inc (ARC), is set to be an exciting day of athletic competition, emphasizing teamwork and sportsmanship among young athletes. The event is scheduled for tomorrow (July 21) at the National Track & Field Centre (NT&FC) in Leonora, West Coast Demerara, action sprints off from 10:00 a.m.

Sponsored by ExxonMobil Guyana, the event highlights the company’s commitment to youth development and community engagement in the nation. Their support has been crucial in providing resources and opportunities for young athletes to excel in track and field events.

The one-day festival will feature athletes in the under-16, under-20, and “Open” age categories, with finals ensuring a day filled with thrilling competition for both participants and spectators.

Each of the age categories U16 and U20 will be eligible to compete in the following relay events: In the 4x100m Relay, each team consists of four runners, and each runner covers 100 meters before passing the baton to the next runner. The 4x200m Relay, similar to the 4x100m relay, but each runner covers 200 meters before passing the baton.

The 4x400m Relay, teams of four runners each cover 400 meters in this longer relay event, requiring both speed and endurance. Sprint Medley Relay: 200m, 200m, 400m, 800m legs complete the relay, while in Mixed 4x400m Relay, teams of four runners, two males and two females, each cover 400 meters in this relay event.

The order for this inaugural edition will be left open to the school’s discretion. Open athletes will compete in the events such as 100m, 800m, 4x100m Relay, and Mixed 4x400m Relay.

The festival will feature teams from Berbice, Demerara, and Essequibo, meanwhile, special attractions, including spectator giveaways, promise additional excitement. Mega prizes will also be awarded to the top performers across the different events.

“A Record Chance Inc is thrilled to host this festival, which brings together young athletes from across Guyana to compete in a spirit of camaraderie and excellence,” said the organisers.

“We look forward to a day of outstanding performances and memorable moments.”

ExxonMobil’s sponsorship reflects their dedication to fostering the growth and development of young athletes in Guyana. Admission is free for all.