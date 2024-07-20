Latest update July 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

CSA of Guyana to host National Team Championships from July 26 – August 18

Jul 20, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Cue Sports Association of Guyana (CSAG) is set to host its premier 8-Ball Pool event, dubbed the National Team Championships. This highly anticipated tournament cues off on July 26th and run through August 18th, with all games taking place on weekends.

The tournament will be conducted under WPA Rules (Ball in Hand), ensuring a high standard of play. The organizing committee is encouraging interested teams to register promptly as space is limited. Each competing team will consist of seven players, with five players participating in each match.

A captain’s meeting is scheduled for later this week to draw the tournament bracket. For more information or to register your team, contact CSAG via WhatsApp at +592 640 2222.

The competition will be hosted at four vibrant venues, including Sunil & Son Pool Bar (Mahaica), Butchers Chill Spot (Sheriff Street), Suraj Sports Bar (Meten-Meer-Zorg), and Jason Pool Bar (South Ruimveldt Gardens).

Fans can look forward to seeing their favourite teams battle it out for the championship title and a first-place prize of $700,000, along with a championship trophy. The second-place team will receive $500,000, while the third and fourth place teams will share $300,000.

The event is proudly sponsored by Ivanoff Vodka, and the entry fee is set at $30,000.

