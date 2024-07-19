Two men wanted for attempted murder of 6-yr-old boy

Kaieteur News – Two men are now wanted for the attempted murder of six-year-old Jeremiah Gustave who was shot in his head on the evening of July 9, 2024 in front of his home.

The men are Odellie Garnette called ‘Crab’ of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown and Marlon Marcus commonly known as ‘Mice Man’, whose last known location was at East Ruimveldt and Albouystown, Georgetown. The police are urging the public if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Marcus and Garnette to contact them at 232-0313, 229-2219, 2258196, 225-6976 or the nearest police station.

Gustave is still hospitalised at the Georgetown Public hospital Corporation (GPHC). Speaking with Kaieteur News on Thursday, the mother of the injured boy, Keisha Gustave disclosed that he remains on life support with no signs of mobility. On July 12, 2024, Keisha had recounted to this publication that at the time of the incident, she heard sounds in the community, which she assumed were firecrackers. The woman was outside at her stall frying chips and chicken for her son when she heard the sounds coming from the bakery and soon realised that they were gunshots. The boy was discovered shot moments later.

“I turned to take out something from the fridge and then I starting hearing him saying mommy, mommy, mommy, so I say mawn, just now you’ll get your thing… but something tell me to turn around and when I turn, there’s when I see he head down with blood all over,” the mother recounted.

Keisha said she learnt that the shots were meant for a man by the name of ‘Crab’. He was standing near the bakery when the suspect arrived on a motorcycle and started firing shots. The woman alleged that ‘Crab’ fired back shots in her direction and believes that it was a bullet from his gun that struck her child.

Jeremiah was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery on his arrival and was placed on a life support machine. Meanwhile, according to police reports, at the time of the incident, a man who was riding a black motorcycle approached the stall with a gun in his hand. The rider reportedly fired four rounds in the direction of ‘Crab’, a man who was standing next to the mother and her child, police said. ‘Crab’ immediately fled the scene as the gunshots were discharged but the child was struck. He fell on the ground and was subsequently picked up by his mother and rushed to the hospital. Police discovered two 9mm shells at the scene.