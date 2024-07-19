Suspected shooters in sex worker murder identified

Kaieteur News – Two suspects are said to be the shooters involved in the murder of 28-year-old Shawn Simon Anthony called ‘Coil Bottle’, a commercial sex worker, who was shot dead on July 11, 2024 in the vicinity of King Street and South Road, Georgetown.

The shooting occurred at about 02:00h while Simon was standing in the company of another sex worker when a heavily tinted silver vehicle drove up on Croal Street. Reports are that shots were fired from the vehicle in the direction of the sex workers who attempted to escape. However, Simon was hit in the region of his right arm and collapsed.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators disclosed on Thursday that one of the suspects who initially told detectives that his accomplice was the lone shooter, was now in hot water, following the evidence that is against him which indicates that he also shot the victim. Police explained that two firearms were used in the murder of Anthony. The firearms which were recovered by investigators are P80 9mm Pistol and an Elite Britain 9mm Pistol. One of the three suspects in custody reportedly told detectives that prior to the killing, he took the firearms in a food box and handed them over to one of his accomplices at a popular bar on South Road.

Kaieteur News reported that investigators on July 12, 2024 indicated that one of the suspects pointed out that the driver of the heavily-tinted vehicle had an ongoing issue with a sex worker. The suspect reportedly told investigators that after committing the act, he and the driver went to purchase food.

‘Unruly Lilwattie’, the sex worker who was with Anthony at the time of the shooting posted on her Facebook page that she, Anthony and friends were conducting business on King Street and South Road. At the completion of the business, ‘Unruly Lilwattie’ who identifies as a transwoman, said that Anthony was standing on King Street with her when she observed a tinted vehicle driving around the area.

“Me (Unruly Lilwattie) and Coil Bottle (Anthony) was standing there (and), I saw the same car come around back going up south road,” she stated in the post. The transwoman related that she approached the vehicle thrice; however, the car reportedly drove forward every time and then sped off before returning. The sex worker recalled that when the vehicle returned, Anthony approached it. “When Coil Bottle (Anthony) meet near the car, I saw the car window go down and gun shots was firing,” ‘Unruly Lilwattie’ stated.

She continued, “I hold my head and start run up the road towards ‘Pretty’ (another sex worker) …I was shocked, traumatized and I was screaming to my best.” The woman stated that she ran to the Brickdam Police Station, where a police report was filed. Police arrived on the scene and found Anthony face down in a pile of blood. Detectives recovered a 9mm spent shell at the scene.

The body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME). Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) Guyana, Joel Simpson, is calling for a swift, thorough and bias-free investigation. “I think we (LGBT community) are all devastated at the shocking news because it was unexpected and a gruesome murder that at this stage, the motive of the murder is not known, it’s obvious that it was targeted but we don’t know why, I think the communities are devastated, shocked and saddened by the news,” Simpson expressed.