Sherwin Benjamin is new PNCR General Secretary

Jul 19, 2024

Kaieteur News – Attorney-at-law Sherwin Benjamin has been appointed General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

Appointed General Secretary: Sherwin Benjamin

The party held its first Central Executive Committee meeting, following its successful 22nd Biennial Delegates Congress on Wednesday, 17th July 2024. Party Leader, Aubrey C. Norton, under the authority granted him by the party’s constitution announced the appointment of Benjamin as the party’s new General Secretary.

According a release from the PNCR, Mr. Benjamin brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the party, having been involved in the party since 1997. He has held various positions within the Guyana Youth and Students Movement (GYSM), including Group Chairman, Regional Vice Chairman for Region Six, National Executive Committee Member, and National Treasurer.

Additionally, he currently serves as the Regional Representative to the PNCR’s Central Executive Committee for Region Four. In his professional life, Mr. Benjamin is a lawyer admitted to the Fiji Bar in July 2015. He is a graduate of the GuySuCo Training Centre, New Amsterdam Technical Institute, Critchlow Labour College, Project Management Institute, University of Guyana, and the University of Fiji.

As the new General Secretary, Mr. Benjamin will play a key role in leading the PNCR’s efforts to strengthen its organizational efficiency, readiness, and appeal as the party and country prepare for the upcoming regional and national elections. In addition, he will work closely with the party’s leadership and members to ensure that the organization remains true to its mission and vision.

