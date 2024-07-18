Security cooperation discussed during Guyana, US strategic dialogue

Kaieteur News – As the Government of Guyana continues strengthening its bilateral relationship with the United States of America, the First Strategic Dialogue on Tuesday began between the two countries.

The dialogue, which was agreed upon by the administrations of Presidents Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Joe Biden, was convened to outline strategic issues and policies as well as other opportunities for collaboration.

The governments convened the bilateral meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation in Georgetown, Guyana. At the opening ceremony, Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud asserted that the dialogue continues along the upward trajectory of partnerships and relationships that the two sides have enjoyed for decades. “This dialogue seeks to build on the friendship and the partnership that exists between our two countries under the bilateral, regional and international cooperation frameworks,” he explained.

The discussions centred on several global thematic areas, including energy security, food security, climate change, the US-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC) 2030, and security and defence cooperation. “I’m quite confident that our deliberations can pave the way for innovative solutions and strengthened ties between our two governments,” the Foreign Secretary affirmed.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director of Western Hemisphere Affairs at the United States National Security Council (USNSC), Daniel Erikson, lauded Guyana’s global efforts to support the development of the Caribbean region. “Your leadership in the Caribbean Community is well recognized and your current role in the United Nations Security Council is a testament to the growing stature and influence of Guyana,” he posited.

Erikson also recorded the US government’s support for Guyana’s inclusive and sustainable policy directives. “We know your government is working to ensure an equitable and thoughtful path towards an inclusive and sustainable development in safeguarding Guyana’s sovereign wealth throughout Guyana’s Natural Resource Fund. The U.S. stands ready to support you in that effort,” he said. He further reaffirmed his administration’s stance on maintaining Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “I do want to reiterate once again, and this comes directly from President Biden himself, that the United States fully supports Guyana’s territorial integrity,” Erikson noted.

Also present at the dialogues were Assistant Secretary of the US Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols, Special Advisor to the US Vice President for the Western Hemisphere Scott Winton, other senior officials of the US White House, the US State Department, the US National Security Council, the US Department of Energy, the US Department of Defence, and the US Department of Commerce.

Additionally, Guyana’s delegation included the Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, Ambassador of Guyana to the United States and the Organization of American States (OAS) Samuel Hinds, Chief of Defence Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Brigadier Omar Khan, National Security Advisor Captain Gerry Gouveia, Director of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) James Singh, representatives of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Office of the President (OP), Ministries of Natural Resources, Finance, and Commerce, and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), among other senior government officials. (DPI)