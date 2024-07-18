Sase Singh takes up post as Ambassador to Belgium

– presents credentials, initiates bilateral cooperation agenda

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced via a press statement that Sasenarine Singh, Guyana’s newly appointed Ambassador to Belgium, presented his Letter of Credence to His Excellency Hubert Roisin, Chief of Protocol of the Federal Public Service – Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.

The ministry said that, “This marks a significant step towards Ambassador Singh becoming fully accredited as Ambassador and Head of Mission to the Kingdom of Belgium, with the final presentation to His Majesty King Philippe announced to be completed in September of this year.”

During the ceremony, Ambassador Singh underscored the warm and longstanding relationship between Guyana and Belgium, outlining key areas for bilateral cooperation including the mitigation and adaptation action plan around the climate change challenge, the agenda to enhance trade relations, our common commitment to world peace and support of the International Court of Justice process underway as the lawful means to addressing all matters in connection with the preservation of the territorial integrity of nations.

He further emphasized Guyana’s status; having the world’s fasting growing economy hence presenting significant investment opportunities in several sectors of the economy including agriculture which can result in greater prosperity for both nations. He reiterated Guyana’s dedication to combating drug trafficking and stressed the importance of cooperation with Belgium in this critical area.

“In response, His Excellency Hubert Roisin warmly welcomed Ambassador Singh to Belgium and expressed enthusiasm for the proposed areas of cooperation, many of which are priorities for Belgium, including the climate mitigation action plan. He welcomed the opportunity for Belgium to have a strategic partner in South America, emphasizing the importance of bolstering trade and investment, particularly in agriculture. His Excellency Roisin also highlighted Belgium’s essential port infrastructure supporting trade in petrochemicals, oil, and gas,” the ministry said.

Both parties expressed eagerness to collaborate closely on addressing shared challenges and exploiting common opportunities, thereby forging a prosperous future for both countries.

In an invited comment by this publication to shed some light on some of the investment areas, Belgium will be looking at Guyana ad well as any projects that will soon be proposed?

Ambassador Singh said that the country will be looking at, “agriculture and healthcare research” to invest into Guyana and soon they will be proposing to have, “Discussion on organic foods private sector to private sector projects.”