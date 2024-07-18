Latest update July 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Junior Chess team off to Pan-American Youth Championships

Jul 18, 2024 Sports

Members of the Guyana Chess Team sharing a photo-op before their departure to the Pan Am Youth games.

Kaieteur Sports – An eight-member chess team of top junior players from the Guyana Chess Federation is set to participate in the Pan American Youth Championships XXXIV in Orlando Florida, USA from July 1520.

The team is representing the Under-10 to Under-16 age Open and Girls categories in the tournament. Players such as Kyle Couchman Under16, Aditi Joshi Under14, Katalya Sam Under12 who earned a Bronze medal at the XIV CAC Youth Chess Festival last year have already competed internationally and will have the experience to improve their performances.

Young Sachin Pitamber Under-14, who is on the Olympiad team later this year, is also a player who can give Guyana its first medal at these games. He has had strong finishes in tournaments throughout the year with national Under14 and Under16 titles. He has secured major victories over Guyana top chess players and has a passion and talent for the game.

Kyle Couchman will be looking to improve his 6th place finish in his category in the CAC youth chess festival from last year, utilizing the experience and confidence he has acquired. Also representing in the tournament are Maliha Rajkumar U16 girls, Jermey Cole U12 open, Vir Narine U10 open and Saura Rooplall U10 girls.

The young players are being accompanied by their parents. Mr. Anand Raghunauth, President of the GCF was upbeat about the team’s participation and the exposure for young Guyanese players in the international chess circuit.

“I think this is the strongest junior team by rating and skill to have participated in an international championship. There are some players who are ranked in the top five for women and males in the country”, he said.

The United States Chess Federation has organized the event in partnership with the Confederation of Chess for the Americas and the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the Rosen Shingle Creek playing venue.

