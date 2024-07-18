International tutor hosting summer learning programme in Victoria

Kaieteur News – United Stated-based International Tutor, Tessa Webb-Lewis alongside her team commenced their second annual Summer Learning Programme on Monday at Victoria, East Coast Demerara.

The four-week initiative aims to enhance children’s skills in mathematics, reading, writing, arts and craft in Guyana. Classes which started on July 15 at Victoria Primary School are expected to conclude on August 9, 2024. The sessions run Monday through Thursday from 9:00 hrs to 13:00hrs.

A programme which started in 2023 with fifty students has increased significantly to one hundred students who eagerly seized the opportunity to participate in this educational programme, specifically designed for children ages four to 12 years old. Children from Ann’s Grove, Cove and John, Victoria, Golden Grove, Haslington, Enmore and Georgetown are part of the programme.

At the opening ceremony of the programme on Monday, there were officials from the Ministry of Education Regional Literacy Coordinator for Region Four, Cindy Singh along with other members including teachers and volunteers. This summer learning programme marked the fulfilment of Lewis’ determination to develop mathematical skills in Guyanese students from their early age.

Addressing the participants, Lewis spoke about the challenges children of Guyana are experiencing in mathematics. She shared that: “It is my goal to use my expertise to work with students providing a one-to-one tutoring in mathematics and that has proven to be successful. It is that common trend of difficulty that runs learning mathematics…I want to give back I want to see every boy and girl be able to do mathematics.”

Meanwhile, Singh commended Lewis and her team for assisting the Ministry of Education in promoting learning in Victoria and other communities. Speaking with Kaieteur News, Lewis expressed her passion for learning and improving the children of Guyana. During Covid-19 pandemic, Lewis tutored Guyanese children preparing for National Grade Six Assessment where she appeared virtually. “Schools needed help so I volunteered, I jumped in single- handedly. I worked with three schools, Victoria Primary, Swami Purnananda and Paradise, and so about 15 plus children I tutored,” Lewis recounted.