Cops find guns, drugs, ammo in South Ruimveldt operation

Jul 18, 2024 News

The guns, and ammunition found in the pink suitcase

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday said ranks from its Criminal Investigation Headquarters’ Narcotics branch found a suitcase with “high-powered firearms and ammunition” in an alleyway at South Ruimveldt Georgetown.

Further down the alley, they also found a black plastic containing 3.2 pounds of marijuana. Police said that the discovery was made on Tuesday during an intelligence-led operation between 18:00hrs and 21:30 hrs. “Led by a Cadet Officer, the ranks conducted searches in an ‘alleyway’ located at Park Place, South Ruimveldt, which is bordered by a playfield and three houses” police said.

The three pounds of cannabis found

Under some zinc sheets in a clump of bushes, they found a pink suitcase and when they opened it, they found one black AR rifle,  one black and blue AR rifle, one Ruger 9mm pistol with a magazine, one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine,  one BSA telescopic sight, three ATN Viper telescopic sight, one Bushnell range finder, 19 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 106 rounds of .380 ammunition, 156 rounds of 12 gauge cartridges, 925 rounds of .223 ammunition,  20 rounds of .270WIN ammunition, 33 rounds .68 ammunition, 76 rounds .45 ammunition and 117 rounds .44 ammunition. Police are presently conducting ballistics testing on the firearm found and investigators are pursuing persons for questioning.

Investigation is ongoing.

