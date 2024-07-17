Latest update July 17th, 2024 1:12 AM

STEMGuyana testing groundbreaking AI tutor

Jul 17, 2024 News

– aims to revolutionise delivery of education across regions

Kaieteur News – STEMGuyana has launched what it deemed a groundbreaking AI Tutor to revolutionise the delivery of high-quality education for its learning pod students across the regions of Guyana.

The AI tutor is embedded as an advanced feature within the IDB Lab sponsored software, enhancing the Learning Pod after-school tutoring programme initially developed to mitigate educational disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic. In a press release, STEMGuyana said the newly upgraded AI tutor is designed to align with the Ministry of Education’s curriculum for K –12th grade learners. It offers innovative features such as reading lessons aloud, integrating tutorial videos, and providing real-time feedback to student questions along with an embedded quiz-correction feature. The AI upgrade further enhances learning by offering corrections and detailed explanations at a grade-appropriate level, facilitating a truly customized educational experience.

STEMGuyana’s Director, Karen Abrams, emphasized the transformative potential of the AI tutor, stating, “Our goal is to scale high quality tutoring identified across all of our programs for children and parents many of whom are struggling with literacy challenges. This AI tutor is a technological advancement and a source of hope. It aims to extend the capabilities of excellent teachers by providing consistent, high-quality educational support, enabling students to learn at their own pace, anytime, anywhere.”

Pilot Testing and Program Rollout

Before its official rollout, the AI tutor will undergo rigorous testing with six groups of learners to assess its impact on student engagement and academic outcomes. This testing phase is crucial for fine-tuning the system to ensure it meets the diverse needs of Guyanese learners.  The effectiveness of the Learning pod AI tutoring assistant is also the subject of a University of Florida Ed-Tech dissertation. Following a successful testing phase scheduled for the summer of 2024, STEMGuyana will extend access to the AI tutor across all Learning Pods and STEM clubs nationwide, making this cutting-edge educational tool available to every student, regardless of geographical location. According to Karen Abrams, “it will be like any student, anywhere having access to a highly trained, top quality personal teacher.  It is truly a ground-breaking development.

