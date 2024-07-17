Latest update July 17th, 2024 12:56 AM

Pegasus beat Sunshine to win ORSCA/Imran Ali test-format trophy

Jul 17, 2024 Sports

Pegasus team strikes a pose after the game with their trophies.

Pegasus team strikes a pose after the game with their trophies.

Kaieteur Sports – Pegasus beat Sunshine by 7 runs to win the 2024 Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA)/Imran Ali Real Estate sponsored test-format trophy last Saturday in Mississauga.

Several Guyanese cricketers produced some good performances to help Pegasus dethrone Sunshine in the process.

Sunshine was set 137 for victory from the allotted 120-overs, were left at 129-8 when the overs expired.

Canada-based Guyanese and skipper Anil Mahadeo hit 50 from 19 balls to give the chase great impetus.

Scores in the match: Pegasus 95-8 (12-overs) and 96-7 (12); Sunshine 55-9 (12) and 129-8 (12).

Former Guyana youth player Ricardo Peters made 22 and took two wickets for Pegasus while fellow Essequibian Patrick Rooplall scored 24 for Sunshine.

Sunshine had won the toss and elected to bowl.

In Pegasus’ final innings, Richie Shivrathan made 27 while ex-Guyana Under-19 cricketer Adrian Sukhwa hit 26.

The winning team received a trophy along with the runners-up side and Most Valuable Player Keon Sinclair.

Dillon Heyliger, who also featured for his birth country Guyana at the youth level, was also on show representing the victorious side. Heyliger recently played for Canada at the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, President of the ORSCA Mitch Bacchus congratulated the winner and also thanked all 22 teams for their participation. Bacchus, another Canada-based Guyanese expressed his gratitude to Imran Ali for his continued support in sponsoring another edition.

He further thanked the two umpires Sanjeev Ramnarine and Trevor Chakala while he shared similar sentiments to Cricket Commentator Ravendra Madholall for his commentary.

