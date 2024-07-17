Latest update July 17th, 2024 1:12 AM

Mason on $100k bail for attempting to rob cop   

Jul 17, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Delon Jones, a 29-year-old mason was granted bail on Tuesday on a charge of attempting to rob a police corporal.

Jones of ‘B’ Field Sophia Squatting Area appeared virtually at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty where he was released on $100,000 bail.

During Jones’s first court appearance on July 9, 2024, he pleaded not guilty to the charge. The prosecutor had objected to bail, citing the serious nature and prevalence of the offence, as well as the existence of CCTV footage of the incident.

However, when he made his second court appearance, bail was granted due to insufficient evidence captured on video footage. He is scheduled to return to court on August 9, 2024 for statements. Reports revealed that on July 6, 2024, at around 23:20 pm, Corporal Lennox Daniels, who was on duty and armed with a licensed firearm, was stationed on Orange Walk, Bourda, Georgetown when he observed Jones and another individual on a motorcycle.

Jones, who was the pillion rider, immediately dismounted the motorcycle and pulled out a pair of scissors, pointing them at Corporal Daniels and demanding that he hands over his belongings. In response, Corporal Daniels backed away and drew his firearm, pointing it at Jones. This caused Jones to freeze, while his accomplice rode away, successfully escaping.

