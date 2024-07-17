Guyana urged to take advantage of model law used in fighting financial crimes

Kaieteur News – Guyana has been urged to tap into a new model law that is geared towards closing the gaps that enable financial crimes.

The new legal mechanism was highlighted by Secretary-General (SG) of the Commonwealth, Baroness Patricia Scotland KC, on Thursday when she spoke at Guyana’s inaugural Conference on Criminal Justice Reform – Advancing the Needham’s Point Declaration held at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

The conference is part of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)-funded Support for the Criminal Justice System (SCJS) project in Guyana. During her address, SG Scotland spoke of a new model law was recently launched to help countries regulate the rapidly growing virtual assets industry, which is worth billions of dollars globally.

This model law takes a principled approach to regulating virtual assets in line with international standards set out by the Financial Action Task Force. According to the Secretary General, the law will help member states close legislative gaps that enable money laundering and financing of terrorism for organised crime. “Indeed, our ability to understand, master, and harness new technologies will determine our success as we deliver reform,” she added.

This point was further emphasised by the Secretary General, as she noted that the Commonwealth is setting a new standard for the use of AI in government and throughout society. “Effective use of AI can create remarkable improvements in drafting and analysis in contracts, in translation, in video and audio analysis, in caseload management, and in courtroom automation. It can catapult the process and administration of justice out of the physical constraints of the courtroom and into our communities,” she said. One of the key themes emerging from the conference was the importance of harnessing technology and artificial intelligence to boost operations within the justice sector.

Meanwhile the Commonwealth SG assured the secretariat’s continuous support and active partnership as the region works to maintain stable and resilient democracies. “The story of the legal profession traces back to ancient Greece and Rome but it falls to us here today in this room to write the next chapter, to deliver the promise of the charter which guides us, to deliver the essential protection of our people through the rule of law, through the assurance of limited accountable and effective government,” she said. The SG encouraged the legal fraternity to seize this responsibility and expressed hope that the conference would present a roadmap to fostering transformation in the criminal justice system.

“We have the collective opportunity to really be the pathway for the rest of the world. The Commonwealth needs your acuity. The Caribbean needs your acuity, your wisdom, and your courage, “the SG said. SG Scotland had previously expressed her support for Guyana’s reform agenda. She emphasized the importance of justice in building an equitable society, particularly for the poor, marginalised, and vulnerable.

She praised the Government of Guyana for its commitment to accessible and equitable justice through a consultative and collaborative approach, and expressed her anticipation for the discussions at the conference. Scotland also mentioned that her team would be assessing additional ways to support these efforts going forward. “Justice is at the very heart of ensuring that we have a society that is not only enabling but equitable. We are charged to deliver justice, particularly for the poor, the marginalized, the silenced, and the vulnerable. We can use the law as a weapon against injustice and wield it with skill whilst empowering the next generation,” Scotland had reflected.

The two-day conference, a collaboration between the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs, and the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Academy for Law, brought together regional and international figures within the legal fraternity for discussions on various topics within the criminal justice framework, including eliminating case backlogs, sentencing guidelines, restorative justice, and plea bargaining. The landmark event aimed to build on the progress made during the CCJ Academy for Law’s 7th Biennial Conference held in October 2023, where the Needham’s Point Declaration was adopted outlining 39 recommendations for creating a modern and efficient criminal justice system.