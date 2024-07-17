Latest update July 17th, 2024 12:57 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana only receives 1.5 of total Revenue

Jul 17, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

Given that Guyana pays the taxes of the oil companies (EMGL, Hess, and CNOOC), and recognizing that Guyana should receive 14.5 percent of total revenue, the  question which must be answered is the following: How much money will Guyana receive after the  taxes have been deducted from  Guyana’s share of total revenue? The answer to this question is as follows: Based on the 2023 Financial Statements of EMGL, Hess and CNOOC, and the condition in the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) Article 15.4 (a), Guyana net-take of total revenue is not 14.5 percent, but 1.5 percent of total revenue and the details are in Table 1 below. Total Revenue for 2023 is G$2.36 trillion; and from this amount,  a total of G$342.3 billion is the sum of  royalty and taxes, which is equivalent to 14.5 percent of total revenue.

The total income tax for 2023 is G$306.8 billion or 13 percent of total revenue.  Consequently, if Guyana is entitled to 14.5 percent of total revenue, but Guyana has to pay from its share of revenue the taxes of the company (13 percent of total revenue), then Guyana’s net-take is only 1.5 percent of total revenue. For a country that owns the non-renewable natural resource and is labeled as the Non-Owner Associate (NOA), can this be a fair deal?  Additionally, recognizing that the tax give-away (G$306.8 billion) is larger than the profit share (G$295.1 billion); and acknowledging that the tax give-away is more than 6 times the amount of the royalty, this outcome confirms the existence of a lopsided PSA that will not become more equitable without renegotiations.

It is therefore contended that renegotiations must include ring-fencing, as this will allow each project to have clearly defined revenues, costs and returns, and especially a timeline and schedule for paying down the capital costs for each project. Additionally, Guyana should seek assistance from Trinidad and Tobago, and join the OECD Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting in which there over 145 countries, among which are several CARICOM countries (https://www.oecd.org/en/topics/policy-issues/base-erosion-and-profit-shifting-beps.html).

Get the job done Guyana, for 1.5 percent of total revenue is an indication of poor governance and serious mismanagement of a critical non-renewable resource. And remember, future generations will hold you accountable; and as such, action must be taken now to rectify this unnecessary burden on the Guyanese people.

Sincerely,

Dr. C. Kenrick Hunte

Professor and Former Ambassador

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Despite challenges, athletes happy with performance in Peru

Despite challenges, athletes happy with performance in Peru

Jul 17, 2024

Attention now shifts to World U20 Championships By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Athletes Malachi Austin, Athaleyah Hinckson, and Tianna Springer are thrilled with their performances at the...
Read More
Grimmond, Schultz, Munisar named in Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s team 

Grimmond, Schultz, Munisar named in Guyana Amazon...

Jul 17, 2024

Rising Stars: Kelon and Mervin balancing books and Basketball

Rising Stars: Kelon and Mervin balancing books...

Jul 17, 2024

Banks DIH returns as official beverage sponsor for 2024 edition 

Banks DIH returns as official beverage sponsor...

Jul 17, 2024

Pegasus beat Sunshine to win ORSCA/Imran Ali test-format trophy

Pegasus beat Sunshine to win ORSCA/Imran Ali...

Jul 17, 2024

Port Mourant Turf Club track stood out despite inclement weather

Port Mourant Turf Club track stood out despite...

Jul 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]