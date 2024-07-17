Gov’t forced to terminate several contracts due to delays – Edghill  

Latest update July 17th, 2024 1:12 AM
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works said that on Tuesday it terminated several infrastructure contracts owing to delays in the completion of the works.
The contracts were incomplete and the timeline for the projects had ended. These projects are crucial for improving citizens’ livelihoods and the country’s landscape, a release from the Department of Public Information stated. During an inspection on Tuesday, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill decided to terminate the projects on the spot in the Essequibo Islands -West Demerara district. “As a Ministry, we have to take responsibility for the inconvenience and the difficulty that you are facing…The intent was that we should have brought relief to you by building the road because when we embark on a road project, it is to improve the lives of people but to the contrary, it would aware that we would have made life more difficult,” the minister emphasised.
One significant project affected is the Bendorff to Maripa Access Road, valued at $55 million awarded to JP General Construction and Services on August 2, 2023. The six-month contract involved constructing a 1000-metre road. However, the contractor completed only 45 percent of the work, prompting the minister to terminate it. “We have to work with principle. So, you are no longer on this project,” Minister Edghill declared. A similar situation occurred with the rehabilitation of a bridge connecting Zeelugt North and Tuschen North, and First Cross Street (SH), Aracari, facing significant delays.
Minister Edghill assured residents that immediate measures are being taken. “I am committing to you that this work will be completed within a few months. Whoever it is contracted to it will not be 6 months. They will have to work day and night to complete it,” the minister promised. A shortlist of contractors will be provided by the end of the day to ensure prompt completion of these vital projects.
